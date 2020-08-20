ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
August 19, 1920
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Baraboo 3-1. Monday they defeated Black Earth 9-0.
Good rains have greatly benefited crops, especially late potatoes and tobacco.
A Curtis airplane landed in Waunakee Tuesday afternoon. The following residents went for rides: Harry Koltes, R.P. Koltes, Wayne Bacon, Walter Simon and Charles and Leo Wulfing.
Up to May 1, the total registration of cars in the state was 175,644. Of this number, 88,083 were Fords.
F.C. Raemisch reports yields of grain are good this year. J.N. Deans and Wipperfurth Brothers threshed 65 bushels of oats to the acre. Brabeiel Reis threshed 40 bushels of barley to the acre.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 20, 1925
Ralph Stromer was picked up by Constable Rowley Monday on a reckless driving charge. He was fined $10 and costs by Justice Marsh.
The Waunakee Library has now moved to the new location, the former Odd Fellows building.
The Nite-Hawk Orchestra is now traveling in their car. Wally Hohlstein, the manager, has seen that the car is properly lettered and decorated.
Stanley Cooper had his tonsils removed at a Madison hospital last week.
Harry LaCrosse is substituting on the mail route for Harold Murphy.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
August 22, 1940
Mr. and Mrs. Werner Kessenich, DeForest, announce the birth of a son on Monday, Aug. 19.
Sr. M. Francis Paul made her profession at St. Agnes Convent, Fond du Lac, on Thursday. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Gilles.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray J. Dean announce the birth of a daughter at Madison General Hospital on Monday, Aug. 19.
Plans for the Legion Celebration to be held Sunday and Labor Day are now complete.
Mr. and Mrs. Anton Maier announce the birth of a son on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Knute Mickelson, 67, of Sun Prairie, died at a Madison hospital Monday after a brief illness.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 23, 1945
William T. Riley, 80, former resident of Waunakee, died at a Madison hospital Saturday.
Miss Charlotte LaCrosse and S/Sgt. Frank Kelly were united in marriage in St. John’s Church here Tuesday, Aug. 14.
Keith Raymond Hohlstein and Raymond Gale Becker have enlisted in the U.S. Navy and passed their physical examinations.
Miss Maxine Wolske and Karl Wilke were united in marriage on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Portage.
Cpl. Lawrence Wipperfurth arrived home last week after three years service in the South Pacific. He received his honorable discharge at Fort Sheridan, Ill.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
August 24, 1950
Rev. Rupert Dorn O.F.M. Cap. Received the Sacred Order of Deacon, the last orders preceding the priesthood Aug. 23 at Marathon.
Miss Mary Ann Adler and John Barynebruch were united in marriage at St. John’s Church on Saturday, Aug. 19.
St. John’s C.Y.O. team won the first game of the championship playoffs by defeating Mazomanie 6-5. Dick Diederich did the hurling for Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Kennedy announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Alfred Luginbuhl announces that he has sold his blacksmith and welding business and has purchased a farm.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Acker are rejoicing over the arrival of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 17.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Aug. 18, 1960
The Waunakee baseball team, sponsored by the Waunakee Alloy Casting Corp., under the able management of Cy Klubertanz, won the Northern Section Championship Tuesday night as the result of a 6-1 victory over Sauk Prairie.
Arlene Sukowatey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Art Sukowatey, was invested as a Novice into the Order of the Sister of St. Agnes, along with 21 other members of her class on Sunday evening, Aug. 24. Her name in religion is Sister M. Rosine, C.S.A.
Work has been started on the curbs and gutters on Main Street. F.H. Raemisch and Sons, Inc. are digging the trenches for curbs and gutter on East and West Main Street.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
August 20, 1970
St. John’s School will open on Aug. 31. Waunakee public schools will begin on Aug. 27.
Twelve patrolman applicants were interviewed for the position of policemen in the Village of Waunakee by the Waunakee Village Board.
Melvin G. Knudsvig, 57, of Dane, died Thursday, Aug. 13, of an apparent heart attack while driving on Madigan Road, about two miles west of Dane.
Miller’s Finer Food are advertising a 3-pound can of coffee for $2.50 with an 18 cent coupon, cherry pie filling at 39 cents, chuck steak at 59 cents, and boneless chuck roast at 79 cents a pound.
FORTY YEARS AGO
August 21, 1980
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Weiss announce the engagement of their daughter, Janet, to Tom Bowers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Bowers.
Terri and Doug Middleton of Marshall announce the birth of a daughter, Lisa Marie, on July 29. Her Waunakee grandparents are Arthur and Doris Suchomel.
Gary J. Statz, 18, of Dane, became the 10th Eagle Scout of Troop 46 during a special Court of Honor held last Sunday afternoon.
Kevin McCarthy and Wayne Wagner, players from the Hofbrau Haus team, were injured last evening. They apparently collided while chasing a ball.
On Saturday, Aug. 2, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Kalscheur of Dane gave a surprise dinner party for their son, Jim, and his wife, Kay, in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Marx, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a son on Aug. 15 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 23, 1990
The 78 Waunakee school district residents at Monday’s annual meeting voted to raise their tax levy $90,000 more than the school board recommended. They also approved proposals to borrow not more than $90,000 to buy property at the north edge of the village for a future school site, increases in student fees and an unsolicited pay increase for school board members.
Students at the Waunakee Community Schools will report for the opening season on Monday, Aug. 27.
Teacher and coach Chris Hetzel will be the assistant principal at the Waunakee Elementary School.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Francis Ziegler, who grew up on a farm and later became a carpenter.
Hubert (Hub) and Verna Spahn will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 1, with an evening Mass at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie.
Waunakee High School will kick off the fall sports season when the Warrior football team hosts DeForest in a Badger Conference game in Warrior Stadium Friday.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 17, 2000
Members of the Waunakee school board agreed Monday to try to pass another referendum in the February primary.
Warm beaches, outdoor cafes and a country store steeped in history – those were some of the impressions that an 11-day trip to France made on Waunakee Community High School students.
A feature on Dennis Brush, a local pilot, announces the upcoming Fly-In, Drive-in Breakfast at the Waunakee Airport this month.
Students from Mexico are helping on the grounds of Saint Benedict Center.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Michelle McGrath, high school assistant principal.
Randy and Deanna Ziegler announce the birth of a baby boy, Chase Anthony, born July 26.
Airforce Airman Amanda K. Fugate has graduated from basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
TEN YEARS AGO
August 19, 2010
The Middleton Times reported last week that the Middleton City Council has agreed to share the cost of a traffic study for the proposed Bishops Bay development.
The Vienna Town Hall could get an extreme makeover. During a special town board meeting Tuesday night, a show of hands by residents indicated a desire to explore a major rehabilitation of the existing town hall at an estimated cost of $255,000.
The United States Achievement Academy has announced that Carmen Krug of DeForest has been named an All-American Scholar At-Large Award Winner.
High waters at Crystal Lake are once again a cause for concern. Lake District Secretary Dave Padley said rising waters are already two inches over last year’s high water mark and the sandbag berms are close to failing.
