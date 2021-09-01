The Waunakee girls golf team found itself in a close battle with Arrowhead at invite the Warriors hosted at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course on Aug. 25.
The title came right down to the end and the Warriors edged the Warhawks by three strokes, 336-339.
Reedsburg came in third with 365 points, followed by Madison West (418), East Troy (385), Edgewood (394), Janesville Craig (398), Madison Memorial (416) and Verona (434).
Izzy Stricker played a big role in Waunakee’s title-winning effort. She shared medalist honors with Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson with a 76.
The Warriors’ Jordan Shipshock also earned a spot in the top five. Her round of 81 put her in a tie for fourth place.
Waunakee’s Em Humphrey came away with an 89 to tie for 13th place, while Gabby Ziegler followed right behind with a 90.
The Warriors had Taylor Swaive and Georgia Volley tie for 17th place with matching rounds of 93.
Maya Ziegler (96), Emma Gilding (99), Emma Piette (105) and Jordan Gross (11) also golfed for the Warriors.
Waunakee 173
Fort Atkinson 226
The Warriors followed up the Invite title by earning a 173-226 victory over host Fort Atkinson last Friday.
Stricker paced Waunakee with a 5-over par 41, while Swaive turned in a 43.
Shipshock and Humphrey came away with rounds of 44 and 45 to round out the team score for the Warriors. Ziegler also was on varsity and shot a 48.
The Warriors also did well at the junior varsity level. Volley led the way with a 45.
This Friday, Waunakee will compete in a 4 p.m. dual in Watertown.