Waunakee school board members approved a second draft of the district’s 2021-22 budget last week, noting that a recent state-budget proposal could result in less revenue than they had originally anticipated.
WCSD Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers presented the second budget draft at a June 14 school-board meeting, requesting approval so that administrators could proceed with financial planning for the 2021-22 school year. Summers noted that several changes had been made to the budget since May, when board members approved the initial draft.
The projected tax levy has increased to $34,766,087. It would equate to a 0.3 percent increase from the previous fiscal year. The projected 2021-22 school tax rate has also changed to $10.61, which equates to a 2.6 percent decrease. The resulting school tax on a $360,000 home would be $3,820.
The second WCSD budget draft has included net total expenditures of $70,427,621.
Meeting those expenses might be harder than WCSD officials initially thought, if a recently proposed state education budget is approved by Wisconsin legislators in the coming weeks.
The Joint Finance Committee approved its version of the state education budget on May 27. In it, members proposed that school districts’ revenue-limit authority remain at the current level, that special-education reimbursements continue at the same rate, and that districts receive no increase in per-pupil categorical aid. It would result in a meager $48,248 of additional revenues for WCSD.
District officials had been planning on an increase of more than $1.03 million.
Republican legislators have defended the decision to allocate a conservative amount of state funding to K-12 districts, noting that billions of federal dollars would be coming their way due to recent COVID-relief measures.
“The huge problem with that thinking is that the federal funds are targeted funds; they cannot be used for standard operational expenses,” Summers said. “What I mean by that is, we cannot take federal funding that was intended for COVID-related expenditures and use that for staff pay increases. We cannot use that for a transportation-contract increase, or any other increase in expenditures we would have as a district.”
Waunakee’s board of education has expressed formal opposition to the JFC proposal, with letters to Joint Finance Committee members and Gov. Tony Evers encouraging him to veto the entire budget.
“The JFC proposal would have a catastrophic effect on the finances of many school districts throughout the State, including our own WCSD,” the board wrote. “We need a state government that is working together to solve real problems for its citizens. The State Budget would be an ideal place to begin that difficult work. This is not the time for partisan politics to interfere with the best interest of the State nor its public education system.”
Treasurer Jack Heinemann noted that legislators would be debating the state budget for weeks to come, and until more is known about what will be included in it, drafting an accurate version of the Waunakee school district budget would be difficult.
“Because we are in a legislative budget year, this is going to be volleyed back and forth for a while,” Heinemann said. “So to come up with a final version of the budget is probably going to be a challenge.”
A third draft of the budget will be presented in July. Officials said a fourth draft is likely.