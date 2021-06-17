The Waunakee prep softball team snapped its seven-game losing streak with a thrilling 13-2 walk-off win over visiting Stoughton on June 7.
The win in the Badger Conference crossover pushed the Warriors to 3-20 overall.
Waunakee earned the win despite being out-hit 20-12 by the Vikings.
Stoughton opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first inning.
Waunakee answered with three in the bottom of the first to take its first lead. Grace Fueger, Kayla Rosenstrock and Lila Branchaw each drove in a run for the Warriors.
Each team scored a run in the second inning. Waunakee got a run-scoring single from Alyssah Manriquez.
With the game tied 4-4, Waunakee exploded five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Fueger and Kenzie Tachick both drew bases-loaded walks for the first two runs, while the next two scored on an error. Lauryn Paul closed out the scoring in the frame with a run-scoring single.
Stoughton responded with four runs in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 9-8.
Waunakee got one of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth on a single by Fueger.
The Warriors pushed two runs across in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lindsey Smithback and Paul each drove in a run.
The Vikings tied the game after rallying for four runs in the top of the seventh.
But, Waunakee garnered the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Manriquez reached on an error to open the bottom of the seventh. She scored on a two-out double by Morgan Meyer.
Manriquez and Paul led Waunakee with three hits each, while Fueger added two.
Paul pitched all seven innings for the Warriors and registered a strikeout and a walk.
The seventh-seeded Warriors opened WIAA Division 1 regional play at second-seeded Baraboo this past Monday. A recap will be in next week’s Tribune.
The regional final is set for June 16.