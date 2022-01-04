Waunakee students resumed in-person learning this week, returning to the classroom after an 11-day break in which more than 8,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Dane County.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg notified staff and families of the district’s decision to resume face-to-face instruction via a Dec. 31 e-mail, sharing that plans for the start of second semester had not changed despite a record-breaking surge in local COVID-19 activity.
Guttenberg urged staff and parents to reinforce proper mask wearing, handwashing and other preventative measures as spring instruction commenced.
“We ask for your partnership and stress the importance of our ongoing efforts to keep our schools open and keep our staff and students healthy and safe,” Guttenberg stated, noting an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among both groups. “It is important for us to remain vigilant and in adhering to our mitigation measures. Please encourage your children to wear their masks properly, continue washing their hands, keep symptomatic students home, and report COVID-19 positive cases and close contacts to your school building or via email (covid_reporting@waunakee.k12.wi.us).”
The Jan. 3 return to learning came after an 11-day winter break during which 8,502 new cases of COVID-19 were reported throughout Dane County. Daily totals exceeded the county’s previous record of 682 on five separate occasions over the week-and-a-half-long stretch.