The Waunakee girls swim team continued its great start to the alternate spring season by winning a triple dual in Edgerton.
The Warriors finished the meet with 127 points. DeForest was a close second with 121 team points, while Edgerton was a distant third with 39.
Waunakee set the tone with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. Alaina Sautebin, Mackenzie Wallace, Dylan Ryniak and Grace Blitz had a winning time of 1 minute, 54.12 seconds, while Eleanor Lake, Tessa Pauls, Emily Schmeiser and Darya Pronina were fourth (2:03.86).
In the first individual event, the 200 freestyle, Wallace touched the wall first in 2:04.15, while Kajsa Rosenkvist (2:11.07) was third. Rachel Fahey (sixth, 2:23.53) also competed in the event.
Lake followed with a victory in the 200 individual medley with her time of 2:22.29. Pronina (2:24.89) and Sautebin (2:26.80) were third and fourth, respectively.
The Warriors had their win streak snapped in the 50 freestyle, but Blitz (:25.89) and Brooke Bound (:27.49) were second and third, respectively. Claudia Leslie (:29.0) came in fifth.
Ryniak (1:02.80), Schmeiser (1:03.07) and Bound (1:07.71) came in back-to-back-to-back in second, third and fourth place, respectively, in the 100 butterfly.
Waunakee resumed its winning ways in the 100 freestyle, as Blitz (:56.04) topped the field. Pauls (1:00.49) and Sydney Schumacher (1:04.43) were not far behind in fourth and sixth place.
Ryniak (5:38.55) added to her great night by placing second in the 500 freestyle, while Fahey (6:33.92) and Trinity Ruff (7:26.08) were sixth and eighth, respectively.
The Lady Warriors picked up big points in the 200 freestyle relay, thanks to a winning effort by Blitz, Rosenkvist, Pronina and Wallace. They had a time of 1:45.14.
Lake, Bound, Pauls and Schmeiser came in third (1:50.82) in the 200 freestyle relay, while Ella Graf, Schumacher, Sarah Walther and Fahey came in fourth (1:57.28).
Sautebin (1:02.79) and Rosenkvist (1:06.93) led the way in the 100 backstroke after placing second and third, respectively. Graf (1:08.62) came in sixth.
Wallace closed out the individual events by winning the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:10.69. Pauls (fourth, 1:22.12) and Ashlyn Jakacki (sixth, 1:24.47) also scored points in the event.
Waunakee’s foursome of Pronina, Schmeiser, Lake and Rosenkvist concluded the meet by placing second (3:53.09) in the 400 freestyle relay, while Sautebin, Bound, Graf and Ryniak came in fourth (4:07.57).
The Warriors will jump back in the pool on March 11. They will take part in a meet in Fort Atkinson at 6 p.m.
