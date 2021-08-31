The Waunakee boys soccer team was busy on the pitch during its first week of the 2021 season. The Warriors played three games in five days.
The Warriors kicked off the season on Aug. 24 by playing to a 0-0 tie with visiting Sun Prairie.
Waunakee goalie Joey Fuhremann had three saves to earn the shutout.
The Warriors were at home again on Aug. 26 as they hosted Kettle Moraine in a non-conference game.
Waunakee would garner another tie, 1-1, against Kettle Moraine.
After a scoreless first half, Kettle Moraine briefly took the lead during the 73rd minute.
However, the Warriors tied the game less than five minutes later with a goal by Decker Storch.
Storch scored off an assist by Stepan Khamenka.
Fuhremann had another great game in goal. He came away with four saves, including one on a penalty kick.
The Warriors hit the road for the first time on Aug. 28 and picked up their first win of the season. Waunakee hammered host Onalaska 5-1.
Waunakee set the tone with three unanswered goals in the first half.
Joe Thousand opened the scoring for the Warriors 16 minutes, 22 seconds into the contest. He scored off an assist by Alex Nelson.
The lead grew to 2-0 five minutes later after an unassisted goal by Cole Kettner.
Waunakee increased the lead two minutes later with a goal by Josh Fried. Calvin Rahn had the assist.
The Warriors went up 4-0 early in the second half after a goal by Drew Lavold. Nelson assisted on the goal.
Onalaska scored its lone goal of the game during the 55th minute.
Waunakee closed out its scoring with a late goal by Fuhremann. Kettner had the assist.
Fuhremann and Will Reis split time in goal for the Warriors. Fuhremann garnered five saves, while Reis had three.
The Warriors will host an invite this Friday and Saturday. The list of compete teams includes Beloit Memorial, Delavan-Darien, Eau Claire North, Kenosha Bradford, Madison La Follette, Mukwonago and Oconomowoc.