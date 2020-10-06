Director of Curriculum and Instruction Tim Schell gave an update on disproportionality in the Waunakee school district last week, at the request of a recently formed school-board committee.
Members of the diversity, equity and inclusion ad-hoc committee were appointed in early June.
Since then, they have expressed a desire for data collection to guide their work. Schell began by sharing student demographics from the year prior, noting that seven in eight students were white.
“Waunakee is still a predominantly white district,” Schell said at the committee’s Sept. 29 meeting. “Last year, we were 87.4 percent white. And we don’t have one, single group that really predominates among all of our smaller groups. So we really have a really rich mix of students.”
Waunakee school district’s 2019-20 student population consisted of 4.9 percent Hispanic students, 3.8 percent multiracial students, 2.6 percent Asian students and 1.3 percent Black students.
American Indian and Pacific Isle students constituted less than 0.1 percent of the population.
Schell told committee members that the limited number of minority students in the district makes data collection difficult, particularly when gathering data that pertains to individual grade levels.
“There aren’t that many Black students or Asian students at any particular grade level that allows us to get a statistically reliable number on any single year,” Schell said. “And that has been a technical challenge for us as we’ve done some of our school-improvement work over the years.”
Schell explained that smaller sample sizes have resulted in the performance of minority students weighing more heavily on group statistics than that of the average student.
It has caused a conundrum in areas such as special-education accountability.
Schell shared the most recent data regarding the district’s identification of students for special-ed services, which the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) found to be racially disproportionate.
“Of our groups that the federal government is tracking data for,” Schell told committee members, “we have two groups that have elevated risk ratios. Black students are approximately three times as likely to be identified for special education as white students in our district.”
According to data submitted to DPI for 2018-2020, Hispanic students were identified for special-education services at a rate approximately 1.68 times higher than that of white students, as well.
Schell noted that the threshold for a disproportionality finding was a risk ratio of 2.0.
“You can see that our risk ratio for Hispanic students is also elevated,” Schell told the committee. “But it hasn’t reached that 2.0 benchmark yet. So that kind of shone a new light, from an accountability perspective, on our achievement gaps and other gaps with our students.”
Asian and multiracial students were somewhat less likely to be identified for special-ed services than white students, with risk ratios less than 1.0 for each of the three years.
American Indian and Pacific Isle students did not meet the cell size and show a risk ratio of 0.
Wisconsin DPI’s associate director of applications development, Nia Vang, shared a summary of data that her agency had collected on the Waunakee school district, calling it “food for thought.”
“The average Waunakee student comes from a household with a median income of $98,000,” Vang said. “That’s $30,000 more than the average median income in Wisconsin. The average student performs at or above averages in all test categories in Wisconsin. They have at least one parent with some sort of college education… And they are white.”
Vang compared the data to that of Black students in the district, who also come from households with a median income of $98,000. Most of them had a college-educated parent as well, she said.
However, Vang noted one major discrepancy for members of the committee.
“This student does not perform at or above state averages,” she said. “This is a really big point to think about. Low-income students in Waunakee outperform high-income Black students, despite the fact that poverty is one of the greatest drivers and indicators of poor school performance.”
Vang said the disparity “says a lot about race and education in Waunakee.”
The committee’s full meeting can be found online, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwPBDPa2NG4.
