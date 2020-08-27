ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
August 26, 1920
Thomas O’Brian, Civil War veteran and resident of the Town of Westport for more than 50 years, died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Otto Brandt, on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Miss Kathryn Kopp and James Hurst were united in marriage at St. John’s Church here Tuesday morning, Aug. 24.
P.J. Uebersetzig is buying tobacco in this vicinity and is paying 25 cents to 35 cents with 10-cent fillers.
Mr. and Mrs. William Bernards of Ashton announce the birth of a son on Aug. 18.
A freight engine, while picking up cars Sunday afternoon, was derailed on the track in the rear of the depot. The accident was caused by a broken rail.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 27, 1925
Twin daughters arrived at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Endres, Springfield, on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Dr. C.H. Shattuck sold his practice and equipment to Dr. J.S. Doll who expects to start practicing about Sept. 15.
Mr. and Mrs. Math Helt announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, Aug. 21.
Miss Bernice Clarke left Monday for St. Agnes Convent at Fond du Lac where she will be entered as a candidate.
Robert Cooper has opened a garage two miles south of Dane.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 30, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Nick Bram of Cross Plains announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 22.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Watzke announce the birth of a daughter at the Methodist Hospital Tuesday, Aug. 21.
Jake Kaltenberg and Robert Watzke have been drawn to serve on the jury in Judge Sachjen’s Court for the fall term.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Statz were pleasantly surprised by their neighbors on the occasion of their 12th wedding anniversary Wednesday evening.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
August 31, 1950
The weather has been cool, damp and cloudy for the past week, and there is over inches above average of rain fall.
Miss Delores Werla and Maynard Wood were united in marriage at St. Aloysius Church at Sauk City on Tuesday, July 17.
St. John’s C.Y.O. copped the Dane County C.Y.O. championship when they defeated Mazomanie Sunday 7-6.
Miss Geraldine Bowar and Joseph Schwoegler were united in marriage at St. James Church in Madison on Saturday, Aug. 26.
A group of workers have started to remodel the Waunakee State Bank quarters. Ken Sullivan Builders of Madison are doing the work.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
August 25, 1960
Brunswick Automatic in Setters are being installed at Smitty’s Lanes for the convenience and pleasure of his bowling customers.
On Sunday, Aug. 21, approximately 160 of the 228 descendants of the John Statz family gathered to renew old acquaintances.
David J. LaCrosse, aerographer’s mate airman, USN, departed from Norfolk, Va., Aug. 4, aboard the attack aircraft USS Intrepid to join the U.S. Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean.
The sidewalks on the north side of West Main Street have been removed, and the bank has been cut down considerably.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
August 27, 1970
A petition containing about 530 signatures requesting the Waunakee school board to call a special meeting at 8 p.m. for the purpose of voting to cancel the loan application for the swimming pool facility was presented to the school clerk on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Mr. Frank Balistreri, 34, Middleton, was hired to serve as the new policeman in the position recently vacated by the resignation of John Dresen. Mr. Balistreri will receive $540 a month, plus a $10 a month allowance.
Mr. and Mrs. Allie Roth, Woodland Drive, will observe their 25th wedding anniversary with a Mass on Sunday, Sept. 6.
FORTY YEARS AGO
August 28, 1980
Flames blackened the interior of the Dane Immanuel United Church of Christ early Monday, causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Tim Moe will serve as assistant principal for the junior high school.
Joe and Loretta Kalscheur will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Friday evening, Sept. 5.
Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Knable of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of a daughter born Aug. 23 at Madison General Hospital.
Brother Edwin (Thomas) Ripp, O.C.S.O., formerly of Waunakee, celebrated the silver jubilee of his solemn profession as a Trappist monk on Friday, Aug. 1.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 30, 1990
When school bells ring Monday morning, some 1,772 young scholars responded in Waunakee’s public schools.
The Waunakee school district is exploring the possibility of getting state aid for busing students to school from all corners of the village.
Robert and Susan Spencer of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of their daughter on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee was beaten by DeForest 23-0 in the opening Badger Conference football game of the season in Warrior Stadium Friday night.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 24, 2000
The few people who showed up at the annual meeting of the Waunakee Community School District Monday got the job done, approving a resolution for a school tax levy of $11,347,220.
This week’s Tribune Profile is David Fucillo, religious education coordinator at St. John’s Catholic Church.
TEN YEARS AGO
August 26, 2010
Many Waunakee students are anxious to start school next week. But perhaps even more excited is Marcy Peters-Felice, the new Waunakee Middle School principal.
In just three years, Waunakee’s Main Street will be under construction, with the most intense disruption at the busiest Century Avenue corner.
The Waunakee Plan Commission may have finally found an appropriate use for the former bus barn property on Hwy. 113. At their meeting Monday, the commissioners heard a conceptual plan for a home remodeling/repair business with a small showroom, along with a landscaping business to be located at the site.
After debuting a federally approved school breakfast program in three schools last semester, the Waunakee schools soon all will provide breakfast options for students.
A deadly fungus is spreading through oak trees across southern Wisconsin. Don Kissinger of the Department of Natural Resources says Oak Wilt often starts with a damaged tree, and what’s known as a picnic beetle, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
Summit Credit Union employees Amy Harman and Stacy Wallom are celebrating 5 years of service with the Madison-based financial.
Catherine Kopp will turn 90 years old on Aug. 29, 2010.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution eliminating the hiring moratorium exemption for deputy sheriff positions by a 18-16 margin at its Aug. 19 meeting.
Wisconsin counties have slowed their growth in tax collections, and have been moving toward more professional management during the past seven years, according to a report by the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance (WISTAX), a nonpartisan research organization devoted to citizen education.
Waunakee teacher Julie Tepp was among the teachers attending the 17th annual John Muir Academy for math, science and technology at the end of July.
New state rankings show Wisconsin placed 13th on state-local taxes but 25th on spending, according to a Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance (WISTAX) analysis of 2008 figures released last month by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle has proclaimed September as Youth Soccer Month.
