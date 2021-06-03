ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
June 2, 1921
Miss Laura Wipperfurth and Clemens Hellenbrand were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton.
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Cambridge here Sunday by a score of 6-2.
Mr. and Mrs. Chris Koch celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary at their home last Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Anton Maly, Ashton, announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, May 22.
We had the warmest Memorial Day in 50 years when the thermometer reached 93 degrees.
Miss Martha O’Malley celebrated her 10th birthday anniversary on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Harvey McChesney announce the birth of a daughter on Monday, May 23.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 3, 1926
Miss Eleanor Meyer and James F. Ripp were united in marriage at St. Francis Xavier Church at Cross Plains Tuesday morning.
Joseph Dorn, 72, died at his home in this village on Memorial Day.
Frank Koch and Nick Miller are employed at Burgess Battery Co. in Madison.
Ludwig Endres had the high herd of the Waunakee Cow Testing Association in April.
The Nite-Hawk Orchestra has rented the Louis Merry Garden at Dane and will hold dances every Thursday night.
Ray Steher is pitching for DeForest this season as Waunakee did not enter a team in the league.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 30, 1946
The Milwaukee Cheese Co. plant in Waunakee is now taking in 29,000 to 30,000 lbs. of milk daily.
A storm which many termed a twister struck south and east of Waunakee Friday morning about 9:30 a.m.
Miss Delphine Greiber and Francis Klein were united in marriage at St. Martin’s Church on Tuesday, May 14.
Miss Mary Ann Klingelhofer received the degree of Bachelor of Science in English at the 93rd commencement exercises at the University of Wisconsin.
Albert J. Kneubuehler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kneubuehler, has enlisted in the regular Army Air Forces for three years.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 31, 1951
Marcel Schwab has purchased the Kuestner funeral home and furniture business on Main Street.
Twenty-two boys and girls received their eighth-grade diplomas Friday evening at St. John the Baptist School.
Miss Charlotte Gest and Robert Lochner were united in marriage in the rectory of St. John the Baptist parish here on Saturday.
A total of 35 high school students and sixth-grade pupils will receive diplomas at the Waunakee High School tonight.
Dr. and Mrs. William Marquis are the proud parents of a daughter born Saturday, May 26, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Frank Schwenn will observe his 83rd birthday anniversary on June 1.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
May 25, 1961
Frank Kneubuehler Jr., 39, well-known resident of Waunakee, died suddenly Thursday evening at Sauk Prairie Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wipperfurth are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter on Tuesday, May 16.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Laufenberg will be married eight years on Sunday, May 28.
Waunakee High School Warriors came back to win their last game of the season when they defeated Spring Green 15-0 Friday.
The Baccalaureate program for the senior class at the high school gym will be held Sunday, May 28.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
June 3, 1971
Dane County showed a total of 3,706 farms in the 1969 Census of Agriculture, according to figures released by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of the Census.
The Centennial Stockade is up and ready for occupancy during Kangaroo Kourt days, which take place in June and July.
Tim Cork in the 880 run, and the mile relay team of Tony Schwartz, Russ Adler, Dave Kalscheur and Mike Diederich, qualified for the WIAA State track and field meet last Tuesday under miserable conditions.
Sylvester Pulvermacher, Commander of the Wm. Lansing Post 360, presented the American Legion Award to Margie Dishno and Mark Ballweg.
Dennis Ballweg, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Ballweg, Waunakee, died Thursday, May 27, in a Madison hospital.
FORTY YEARS AGO
June 4, 1981
The spirited class of 1981 Friday enjoyed a mixture of solemnity and fun as 176 students graduated at Waunakee High School.
Dick Martin, a member of the Waunakee Village Board for seven years, will resign as a trustee following the board’s June 15 meeting.
Pamela Jean Donovan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Donovan, Lodi, is engaged to be married to Paul H. Nolden, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Nolden, Lodi. An Oct. 3 wedding is planned.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
June 6, 1991
The Waunakee Village Board has taken two more steps toward implementing a curbside recycling program July 8.
Pictured on the Tribune’s front page is Ryan Durst as a young boy petting two goats from the first annual goat race sponsored by the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce and Endres Manufacturing.
Jennifer Johnson, Jennifer Batchelder, Todd Miller and Colleen Rortvedt, Waunakee High School music students, were honored at an awards program.
Helen McVicar of Waunakee received a Silver Beaver Award for Distinguished Service to Youth at the Four Lakes Council, Boy Scout recognition dinner.
Several Waunakee track athletes competed in WIAA stat completion, including Ryan Moston, Travis Erickson, Denise Salverson, Rhonda Endres, Jenny Wipperfurth, Marnie Blau, Gena Duren and Janelle Ottmann.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
May 31, 2001
A Waunakee man was one of three people killed in a nearly head-on collision near the Town of Paoli last week. Thomas Lenz, 39, of Waunakee, was a passenger riding with Marcia Larson, 29, traveling north on Hwy. PB May 24 when a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit their vehicle.
Annie Hatleberg, 13, of Springfield Corners, was recently featured in New Moon Magazine’s “25 Beautiful Girls” edition.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Dick Breitenbeld, who retired from the Army National Guard eight years ago and is as busy today as he was then.
TEN YEARS AGO
June 2, 2011
Nearly $400,000 of summer projects are moving forward after a unanimous vote at a special school board meeting Monday, May 23.
Under a federal program, 80 acres north of Waunakee in the Town of Westport will be restored as wetlands, a project aimed at adding wildlife habitat and improving water quality.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors on May 19 delayed all action on the county’s proposed supervisory district map, so further input could be gleaned from municipal officials before final district lines are drafted.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Dale Mayer, a kidney-transplant recipient who travels the world.