ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
November 18, 1920
Mrs. Frank Ziegler, 21, Town of Westport, died suddenly at her home Wednesday morning.
Wisconsin defeated Illinois 14-9 Saturday at Camp Randall. The Badgers’ only loss was to Ohio by a score of 7-6.
Leo Wulfing, while wiring the J.H. Koltes house occupied by John Schmitt, found over 20 pounds of honey between the floors.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 19, 1925
The Nite Hawk Orchestra will broadcast over station WIBU tonight at 8 p.m. until 10. Harvey Burr will do the announcing.
John Nettekoven of Dane is finishing the concrete in the McWatty garage.
J.R. O’Malley has rented his farm to the State Board of Control, and it will be used as a colony farm in connection with Mendota State Hospital.
The family reunion at the H.J. Doll home was attended by the whole family.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 22, 1945
Christ N. Ripp saw two red foxes on Hwy. Q Tuesday evening and hit one with his car.
Chris Meinholz, 75, passed away Tuesday afternoon of last week at his home in Ashton.
Miss Louise Adler and Bernard Kennedy were united in marriage at St. John’s Church here on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Mrs. John A. Miller, 75, died suddenly at her home in this village Sunday evening of a heart attack.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 23, 1950
William J. Kessenich, 17, was instantly killed in a train-car accident on the C. & N.W. crossing just north of this village Monday.
Stan Ziegler hit a 587 three-game total at Smitty’s Alleys last week to top all leagues.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Ripp announce the birth of a son on Nov. 18 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 17, 1960
Wolfgang Maier, 77, well-known resident of Waunakee, died at a Madison hospital Tuesday after a long illness.
Mrs. Lawrence Toban is general chairman for St. Mary of Lake Christmas Bazaar to be held Sunday, Nov. 27.
A crowd estimated at 1,500 people attended the official dedication of Waunakee’s new $117,000 Main Street project Friday. Miss Marlene Kuehn was named “Miss Main Street.”
FIFTY YEARS AGO
November 19, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. Donovan Kopp, Waunakee, will observe their silver wedding anniversary. She is the former Catherine Ruppert from Dodgeville.
Due to the recent annexation of the Ripp farm and adjoining lands to the Village of Waunakee, Jerome Ripp has resigned from the Westport Town Board. Bob Shepherd has been appointed to replace Ripp.
Miller Foods was advertising turkeys at 35 cents a pound, ducks at 55 cents a pound, and ground beef at 59 cents a pound. You could also buy canned pumpkin at 39 cents for two 16-ounce cans.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 20, 1980
The Waunakee High School Marching Band placed second in Class A competition and came away with a plaque and $500 at Madison’s Holiday Parade last Saturday.
It’s National Education Week (Nov. 16-22) and schools throughout the nation are holding special activities which draw attention to the importance of education.
Mary Jean O’Connor and David Michael Kennedy were united in marriage at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Mr. and Mrs. Keith Sines of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of a daughter on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at Madison General.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 22, 1990
State Rep. David Travis was elected majority leader by assembly Democrats.
Members of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Hwy. 12 Study Committee and area residents got together Nov. 15 at Middleton High School to examine the various Hwy. 12 renovation alternatives being proposed.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Vie Schomberg. As Hi Neighbor representative for the Greater Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce, Vie welcomes newcomers to the area by providing them with gifts and promotions.
Lori and Thomas Thony, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of their son, born Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Meriter Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 16, 2000
Waunakee school district voters will decide Feb. 20 whether to borrow $39.9 million to build a new high school, move the middle school to the current high school building, and upgrade other school facilities.
Waunakee residents have asked again and again for additional stoplights in the village, and now they will get their wish. After its budget hearing last week, the village board approved $150,000 for a stoplight for 2001 and another is scheduled for 2002.
TEN YEARS AGO
November 18, 2010
In an effort to investigate every alternative to a roundabout, the Waunakee Village Board Monday approved an engineering contract to see if a signalized intersection could be feasible.
The Waunakee school board wants more information before it allows Waunakee’s football booster to continue raising funds for an artificial turf at Warrior Stadium.
The community-approved $8.4 million Waunakee High School addition came in under budget to the tune of nearly $1.7 million.
After unsuccessfully lobbying for a change to the village’s three-pet limit, a Waunakee woman has been notified that she has 90 days to comply.
Tempers flared Nov. 11 as Middleton and Westport officials, along with Westport residents, got a first-hand look at 2nd Season Recycling’s current composting operations.
Waunakee village trustees stood by their bidding process when they opted to contract with Pelliteri Waste Systems for refuse and recycling pickup.
On Nov. 6, the cast and crew of the Waunakee High School One Act Play, “The Isle of Dogs,” traveled to MATC to perform at Sectionals in the Mitby Theater.
The prestigious Rabin Youth Arts Awards, sponsored by Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras, will be presented on March 3 in collaboration with Arts Wisconsin’s Arts Day at the Madison Concourse Hotel.
The St. John’s School gymnasium filled with quilts for their annual Piecemakers Quilt Show on Oct. 29-30.
The Arboretum Elementary School fourth-grade students in Lori Armstrong’s class will continue the tradition of Cocoa Mocha Monday Nov. 22, from 7:15-9:15 a.m., to raise money for Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.