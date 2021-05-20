ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
May 19, 1921
The Waunakee baseball team trimmed Middleton here in the first home league game Sunday by a score of 16-3.
Mrs. Elizabeth Radermacher, 66, died at her home in Madison Friday morning.
Simon Kirchesh is erecting a one-story, 12x18 foot addition to the rear of his residence on Main Street.
The Main Street has been oiled and covered with sand, and it certainly has done away with the dust question.
Tomato plants that were not covered were hit by frost Sunday night. Strawberries that were in blossom were also damaged.
Clara Quam took first place in the grade school spelling contest held in the Catfish School on May 17.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 20, 1926
Roger Kennedy and Margaret Klein were king and queen at the 1926 Junior Prom held Wednesday night of last week.
Miss Mildred Helt and Anton Ripp were united in marriage at Alma Center last week Tuesday.
A big garage dance will be held in the McWatty garage Monday night, May 31.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank O’Brien of Chicago announce the birth of a son on Saturday, May 15.
The high school baseball team was defeated 10-2 by Lodi on the local diamond last week.
The Men’s Club is planning to build a new hall this summer.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 16, 1946
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Sun Prairie Sunday by a score of 5-2.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Adler were surprised with a potluch supper Sunday, the occasion being their 40th wedding anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. James Tierney announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, May 13.
Marcel Schwab announces the formal opening of the Schwab Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 17, 1951
The American Legion is sponsoring a variety show, “Going Places,” Friday, May 24. Reid Wilson will be featured in the lead.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Benedict (Pete) Adler at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, May 10.
Mr. and Mrs. Pat Bowles are observing their 13th wedding anniversary today (Thursday), May 17.
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hellenbrand are rejoicing over the arrival of a son on May 10 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
May 11, 1961
Frederick J. Riles, 85, known to his many friends in this community as “Uncle Fred,” passed away at the Sauk-Prairie Memorial Hospital on Thursday after a brief illness.
Waunakee Alloy Casting Home Talent baseball team, under new management – Ed Hellenbrand, shellacked Belleville Sunday by a score of 9-1 with Chuck Blakeslee hurling five innings, allowing only one hit and no runs.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
May 20, 1971
Mrs. Thomas P. O’Malley, 95, Waunakee’s oldest resident and mother of state Rep. David O’Malley, died Monday, May 17, after an illness.
Edward Bartels, 89, a lifelong Waunakee area resident, died Sunday, May 16, in a Madison hospital after a long illness.
The Waunakee Post Office recently had a telephone installed.
Violators of the Waunakee Centennial Kangaroo Kourt Code will, after due process of some rather strange laws, be sentenced to serve time in the Waunakee stockade, which began to take shape last week.
Workmen are laying pipe through the Cyril Haag farm, east of town, for the village hook-up to the Madison Metropolitan Sewage District.
FORTY YEARS AGO
May 21, 1981
Msgr. Edward Auchter met Pope John Paul II while visiting Rome in late April. Auchter will retire next month after 36 years as pastor of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church.
Waunakee School District Administrator Marvin Berg was honored at two receptions last week for his 15 years of service to the district.
Linda Sliter, granddaughter of Perry and Linda DeWiese, and Dennis Natrude were united in marriage in the Manor Chapel on Saturday, May 16, at high noon.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Kalscheuer, Waunakee, announce the engagement of their daughter, Judy L., to Rick A. Ballweg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Ballweg, Middleton. A Sept. 12 wedding is planned.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
May 23, 1991
Census data from the federal government – forwarded by the Dane County Regional Planning Commission – confirms what most of us already knew: Waunakee has grown a lot.
Six local citizens received awards at the Community Awards banquet last week. Richard and Helen McVicar were honored by the Lions Club, Hazel Roudebush by the Senior Outreach program, Vincent and Lorraine Endres by the Waunakee Women’s Club, and Larry Felsheim by the Waunakee Rotary Club.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Tom Cameron, who grew up in the city but chose and agricultural field.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
May 17, 2001
The Waunakee school district property tax levy is expected to fall more than $600,000, bringing the school mill rate down with it, according to a working budget that the school board approved Monday.
For the first time in 10 years, Waunakee Utilities electric rates are expected to rise.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bruce Cowan, local golf pro at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek.
Waunakee’s varsity softball team lost two neck-and-neck contests last week, including a 1-0 conference game to Verona May 11. The conference loss brought the Warriors’ record to 13-3, just one game behind Monona Grove and Verona’s 13-2 first-place standings.
TEN YEARS AGO
May 19, 2011
A focus group that worked with engineers for six months on a signalized alternative for the Main Street and Century Avenue intersection recommended a roundabout instead to Waunakee’s Village Board Monday.
The reigning Miss Wisconsin USA resigned May 13 – a move prompted by charges of identity theft.
Developer Don Tierney’s plan for a housing subdivision south of Waunakee cleared a hurdle May 10 when Waunakee and Westport planners approved the annexation.
Waunakee/Westport Chamber of Commerce is introducing a new event in this year’s 33rd Annual WaunaFest Run – the WaunaFest Kiddie Run with presenting sponsors Culver’s Waunakee and Waunakee Tribune.
Snails, scuds and various fly larva found new friends in Waunakee over the weekend when a group of student water action volunteers began a summer-long project to monitor Six Mile Creek.
With a skeleton board present, Westport’s Town Board approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for an asphalt plant east of Waunakee.
What was once a tool for communicating across distances has evolved into a device to include shopping, banking and planning one’s day. Cellular phones have become what’s known as mobile devices.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bob Smiley, technology director for the Waunakee school district.
The Waunakee Scholarship Committee has received nearly $40,000 toward its goal of $45,000, thanks to generous donations from Waunakee-area residents and businesses.
Caden Collins, a first grader at Arboretum Elementary School in Waunakee, is being presented with the Youth Good Samaritan Real Hero Award by the American Red Cross this month for raising more than $8,0000 for Haitian children.
Five volunteers from Waunakee were honored in April for their service to veterans at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.