With fewer restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, parents have expressed concerns over the prospect of their children returning to school this fall.
Waunakee superintendent Randy Guttenberg addressed those concerns during a June 2 webinar, highlighting the variables that the district would be considering as it plans for reopening.
“I see this as really a crisis point,” Guttenberg said. “And to be honest, we’re going to have to make some local decisions as far as how we want to move forward… My hope is that we’re going to be able to have some level of face-to-face in the fall.”
Guttenberg said July would be a likely decision point for the district’s approach to transportation, policies regarding personal protective equipment (PPE) and mode of instruction for fall semester.
Transportation
The district administrator said transportation would present a challenge under current guidelines.
“That is going to be a continual issue for us as we work through it,” Guttenberg said. “The number of kids that we can have on a bus safely right now is 15 per bus, unless that’s not reasonable. That opens up conversations about what is a reasonable number to do safely.”
One participant asked whether the district had considered staggering pick-up and drop-off times, which could reduce the number of passengers assigned to each bus.
Guttenberg explained that running multiple routes would increase transportation costs.
“Our general routes every year are about a million-dollar expenditure,” Guttenberg said. “If we had to run additional routes to pick up kids, we’re concerned about the impact financially and our ability to afford that. But I think we’re going to have everything out on the table, once we have more clear guidelines on what we can do.”
PPE
Some parents have asked about facemasks and other PPE for students and staff.
Guttenberg said he anticipates guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Department of Health Services and Public Health Madison Dane County on the subject.
“What I’m anticipating coming out of our guidance is some recommendations,” Guttenberg said, “but probably not any mandates… So we’ll have to have some real factual conversations – logistical and realistic conversations – about what we’re going to require, what we’re going to recommend and some of the latitudes that we’ll provide.”
Another participant asked whether temperatures would be taken upon entrance to buildings.
The superintendent said the topic continues to be a conversation among his administrative team, but that health monitoring may be a more effective identification tool than temperature checks.
“A number of individuals are asymptomatic,” Guttenberg said. “So that’s not going to catch it. We also realize that there are ways to manipulate a temperature if kids are sick. It’s customary that we as parents medicate our kids with Tylenol, etc. So it’s not a catchall piece for us.”
Mode of instruction
Guttenberg said the district was considering various modes of instruction.
“My preference would be to not have to deal with any of these health concerns and just open our doors,” Guttenberg said. “But that’s not seeming like a reality right now. So we’re watching very carefully the social-distancing rules we’ll have to adhere to, and our ability to meet those requirements. It could create situations where we have a very mixed model, as far as instruction.”
A participant asked when the district would be making a final decision so that parents could plan.
“Most districts are really looking at a decision by the end of July,” Guttenberg said, “as far as what all of this is going to look like and how we are going to mitigate all the issues…so we’re ready for whatever situation we find ourselves in.”
The full webinar can be found online, at youtube.com/watch?v=ibecM1j8GXg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.