A site supervisor in Waunakee for the Wisconsin Youth Company, Josh Harper, has been named an outstanding youth worker by the Madison Out-of-School Time (MOST) coalition.
Harper has supported families in Waunakee since 2018, when he joined Wisconsin Youth Company as a group leader at Prairie Elementary School. The 27-year-old sat down with Tribune last week to discuss his background and what it was like supervising youth during the pandemic.
Harper attended Luther College, where he studied communication and theater. After graduating in 2016, he looked to start a career near the windy city he called home.
“I had been planning on moving from the Chicago area just to be in a different place and start something new,” Harper said. “I heard lots of good things about Madison, and a friend of mine worked for Wisconsin Youth Company (WYC). He really recommended it, thinking that it would be right up my alley. And he was very much right.”
Harper joined WYC’s Waunakee program in February 2018, directing a theater camp over the summer and serving as a group leader at Prairie Elementary during after-school programming.
In the summer of 2019, Harper was promoted to site supervisor at Heritage Elementary School.
“That first year ended with the pandemic starting,” Harper said. “We got the message that we weren’t going to be doing any of our normal-program stuff during our spring break, and that we were also probably going to be off for like a week or two after that. And then that very quickly became, ‘We’re not going to be doing anything for the rest of the school year.’”
WYC turned its attention toward summer programming, as the company attempted to figure out what meaningful programs it could offer with social distancing and restrictions on gathering sizes.
A typical summer break consisted of two WYC camps in Waunakee – one at the Village Center, and another at Heritage Elementary School. The Waunakee school district decided to close its facilities to outside groups that summer, though, as it prioritized the safety of its own programs.
The decision meant WYC’s summer camp would be limited to approximately two dozen students.
“There’s no denying that it was rough,” Harper said, “because we’re used to summer camps where we’re going on field trips twice a week and getting huge groups of kids together to do all sorts of big-game activities outside. And now we were down to two groups in the camp, that were separated, with about 12 kids in each group.”
Harper and his team made it through the summer, and were able to bring back its after-school program in the fall. But there was one condition: all programs would need to operate at a single site, Heritage Elementary. As supervisor for that location, Harper found himself in charge of more students than he was accustomed during a school year and facing unforeseen challenges.
“The kids had their classes to attend virtually,” Harper said. “But then they also had all their work to do that they would normally do in-person, at school, that they were now doing virtually. So we were serving as tech support; we were serving as teachers. We were making sure that kids were doing what they needed to do on their devices, that they weren’t doing anything distracting to themselves or other people while they were in our care. It was a strange version of our own classrooms that we had in these spots.”
Wisconsin Youth Company was able to return to normal programming in 2021, albeit it with masks and social distancing still in effect. Harper acknowledged that putting WYC programs on hold throughout the pandemic would have been the easiest thing to do, but for a company like his, that wasn’t a choice.
“What we provide is an essential service. It has to be there. There are families that, even if both parents were working at home, they still had to figure out how their child was going to be cared for and get their homework done virtually,” Harper said. “If things were different, if we were a company that provided a service that wasn’t that way, then I would have very much been on the side of, ‘Let’s hold off. We don’t know what this is; we need to take a break and assess things.’ But that wasn’t an option for us, because what we do is necessary for many families.”
Harper was recently recognized by the Madison Out-of-School Time (MOST) coalition as an outstanding youth worker, becoming one of a dozen youth professionals to receive the honor in the past two years. Harper received an honorary plaque from Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins and mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway last week, during an awards ceremony at the Madison Youth Arts Center.
Harper said he plans to pursue a master’s degree in education from Carroll University, with the hope to one day become a middle-school history teacher.