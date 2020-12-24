ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
December 23, 1920
The following sent letters to Santa in care of Buhlman’s store: Hazel Raemisch, Edward Woodburn, Florentine Miller, Irene Keichinger, Lorenz Simpson, Sylvia Keichinger, Pauline Simon, Raymond Uebersetzig, Francis Bowles, Lawrence Spahn, Lorraine Rowley, Cyrene Rowley and Josephine Maier.
Mrs. John Bowles, 80, died at her home in the Town of Westport on Tuesday evening.
The passenger train which goes through Waunakee at 1 a.m. was stopped near here Sunday. The section crew had to repair a broken rail before the train could go on.
John Kessenich and family have moved into the Flannigan residence in this village.
Frank Raemisch shredded corn for Ole Slinde and Wayne Bacon.
The Christmas entertainment given by the children of St. John’s School was greeted by a packed house.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 24, 1925
Christmas services at St. John’s Church will be held at 5 a.m. Christmas morning.
Miss Luella Grinde and Elmer Burns were united in marriage at the Lutheran parsonage Dec. 10 by the Rev. O.J. H. Preus.
Math Helt Jr. moved his household goods to the Nick Hauser house and will occupy the upper flat.
Andrew Williamson is suffering from two cracked ribs which he received when he was kicked by a cow.
Ed Karls and August Pietch of Dane have purchased the Slim Welsh property of Dane and have taken possession.
The mercury hit a low of one degree below zero last Friday. Lake Mendota was closed last Tuesday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 27, 1945
The weather Christmas Eve was not good this year due to sleet which made driving very hazardous.
The Farewell Brothers have rented the store from Dennis Ziegler and will open an electric shop in Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hellenbrand are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter on Dec. 17 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Robert M. Farrell is spending a short furlough with Mr. and Mrs. Charles McWatty and friends.
Betty Ann, infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Funk, Town of Westport, was buried in the Vienna Cemetery Friday.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 28, 1950
The thermometer registered 21 degrees below zero on Wednesday morning and we had a snowstorm on Christmas Day.
William Schofield, 84, Town of Dekorra, father of Mrs. Ed Bartels, died Sunday at his home.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Ballweg of Dane announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mrs. Henry Hellenbrand Sr. will observe her 80th birthday on New Year’s Day.
George Kneibuehler rolled a 586 pin total in the City League Tuesday night at Smitty’s Alleys.
About 300 kiddies were on hand for the Legion and Civic Club Christmas party Friday night.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 22, 1960
The new street lights on the north side of Main Street are now in operation, but the lights on the south side have not as of yet been connected up.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Schmidt announce the arrival of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Dec. 14.
Miss Mary Ellen Ballweg and James H. Ripp were united in marriage at St. John’s Church in Waunakee on Thanksgiving Day.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Dahmen announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee High School Warriors defeated the Poynette Indians Friday night, Dec. 16, by a score of 60-39. Dave Roberts was high scorer with 24 points. Waunakee’s record at this stage is 4-0.
Rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Dec. 17 are Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Feldbruegge of Waunakee.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 24, 1970
The Village of Waunakee Police Committee reported to the village board Monday evening that during the two-month trial period in Westport, they made 48 calls.
Edward Melchert, age 63, and a resident of Waunakee, died Saturday, Dec. 19, in a hospital after an illness. He had lived in Waunakee since 1915.
The Waunakee wrestlers tied for first place with Brodhead in the Evansville Invitational Wrestling Tournament.
Church and school groups around the area presented Christmas programs.
Miller Foods, Waunakee, were advertising full shank half smoked ham at 45 cents a pound, ground beef, 59 cents a pound, and ducks, 4-6 pounds average at 55 cents a pound.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 25, 1980
Winter officially arrived on Sunday, but the area got a head start on cold weather when the thermometer registered zero on the First Wisconsin Bank sign Friday morning.
Celebrating birthdays on Sunday, Dec. 28 – Erica Otteson, Ron Jankowski, Brett Gile, Andy Whitehead; Monday, Dec. 29 – Scott Kaether, Troy Meffert; Thursday, Dec. 31 – Lee M. Walcott, Judy Endres; Thursday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day – Connie Curran; Friday, Jan. 2 – Stacey Hellenbrand, Tom Schommer.
Santa Claus had a special gift for Waunakee Manor resident John Schunk when he and members of the Waunakee Rotary Club visited the nursing home last Thursday.
Students at the Waunakee Elementary School presented their annual Christmas program title “Home for the Holidays” last Friday afternoon.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 27, 1990
Braving slippery roads and cold temperatures, hundreds of Waunakee residents massed in front of the Village Park on Dec. 21 to show their support for a longstanding village tradition – a nativity scene which was recently legally challenged.
Jeff and Janet Dischler of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of a son. He was born on Dec. 19 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Waunakee boys’ swim team won a double dual meet last week and improved its record to 4-1.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 21, 2000
With mercury dropping and gas price climbing, Waunakee school district administrators are looking at how they will foot higher heating bills this year.
With the Dane County budget now adopted, Waunakee-area residents can now get a clearer picture of what their property taxes will be and what the mill rates are set at.
The Dane County Board has given the official OK to purchase over 300 acres of parkland in the Waunakee area, including 180 acres at Cherokee Marsh and 78.5 acres next to Schumacher Farm.
Last week saw the beginning of a new round of hearings leading up to the Feb. 20 school referendum.
Becky and Nathan Hunter, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter on Dec. 15, 2000, at Meriter Hospital.
Eleven wrestling teams from around the state convened in Waunakee Saturday for the Warrior Invitational where several Waunakee wrestlers medaled and the team took third place behind Baraboo and Beloit Turner.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 23, 2010
Wauankee school district administrators unveiled a draft recommendation for a 2011-2012 short-term facility plan to address space issues throughout the district after two failed referendum cycles.
The Waunakee school board will lose two of its members in April as Eric Esser and Tryg Knutson both filed declarations of non-candidacy.
Two Dane County Supervisors – one conservative and one liberal – are urging municipalities to support the creation of a committee to consider how the county board could be reapportioned or reduced.
On a cold, snow-packed Town of Vienna hillside, elected officials, farmers and energy industry representatives all celebrated with applause and kudos as they pushed the button to activate the long-awaited “cow power” facility.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Dec. 16 urging the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) to address residents’ concerns and the environmental impact of the Verona Road plan. The DOT is planning on decreasing traffic and lowering crash rates on the Beltline Highway by redirecting traffic from the Beltline to Verona Road, and some residents are not happy about it.
A month after state School Superintendent Tony Evers announced his Fair Funding for our Future plan to reform general school funding, the Waunakee school board got its first look at a potential 5.5 percent bump in aid.
A Waunakee teacher is among 101 throughout the state to earn certification this year through the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, State Superintendent Tony Evers has announced. Amy Fassbender of Waunakee Heritage Elementary School received certification through the voluntary program designed to develop, recognize and retain accomplished teachers.
The high-speed rail line that was set to connect Wisconsin to Chicago and the Twin Cities may be dead, but Dane County’s Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is hard at work trying to finalize a transit plan in time for an April referendum.
