The Waunakee prep softball had a rough start to the spring last week. The Warriors, who have not played since the 2019 season, dropped all five of their games in the opening week.
In the season opener on April 27, the Warriors dropped a 17-5 decision to visiting Baraboo.
Waunakee faced another Badger North Conference rival, Sauk Prairie, on April 29. The host Eagles edged the Warriors 8-7.
Waunakee’s offense was quite in a 9-1 loss to host Fort Atkinson last Friday.
The Warriors continued to struggle to score runs in a doubleheader against visiting Monroe last Saturday. The Cheesemakers came away with wins of 20-2 and 12-2.
Waunakee will be at home this Friday. It will host Reedsburg at 5 p.m.
The Warriors will travel to Sun Prairie for a quadrangular at 10 a.m. on Saturday before hosting Oregon at 5 p.m. on May 10.
Baraboo 17
Waunakee 5
Waunakee fell behind 5-0 and was never able to recover.
Baraboo scored its first five runs in the top of the third inning.
Waunakee scored a run in the third and two more in the fourth to cut the deficit to 6-3. Morgan Meyer tripled and scored on a wild scored in the bottom of the third, while Amanda Comins had a run-scoring single and Kayla Rosenstock scored on a wild pitch.
The Thunderbirds blew the game open with 11 runs in the top of the fifth.
Waunakee scored its final two runs in the bottom of the fifth on RBI singles by Grace Fueger and Alyssah Manriquez.
Lauryn Paul, Rhya Thole and Alli Lenling all pitched for the Warriors. Paul led the way with three strikeouts.
Sauk Prairie 8
Waunakee 7
Sauk Prairie scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth to win in extra innings.
Waunakee scored runs in each of the first two innings, but fell behind 5-2. Manriquez plated the run in the first inning, while Meyer knocked in the run in the second.
The Warriors tied the game with a three-run rally in the top of the fourth frame. All three runs scored on a two-out double by Rosenstock.
Waunakee took the lead on a home run by Fueger in the top of the sixth.
After Sauk Prairie briefly took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, the Warriors sent the game into extra innings with a run-scoring single by Lila Branchaw in the top of the seventh.
Paul pitched all eight innings for the Warriors and had two strikeouts.
Fueger, Branchaw and Smithback each had two hits for Waunakee.
Fort Atkinson 9
Waunakee 1
Fort Atkinson scored the final nine runs of the game to pull away from the Warriors.
Waunakee held one lead in the game after scoring a run in the top of the second, as Smithback scored on an error.
The Blackhawks erased the deficit with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. They scored two more in the fourth and tacked on four in the fifth.
Branchaw and Fueger both had two hits in the loss.
Lenling, Thole and Paul all saw action in the pitcher’s circle. Thole and Paul both had two strikeouts.
Monroe 20
Waunakee 2
The Warriors had just three hits in the opening game of the doubleheader, while Monroe exploded for 20 runs on 17 hits.
The Cheesemakers put four runs on the scoreboard in the opening inning. After a run in the second, they erupted for eight runs in the top of the third.
Waunakee scored both of its run in the bottom of the third on a triple by Branchaw.
Monroe pushed seven more runs across in the fifth inning.
Paul led Warrior pitching with two strikeouts.
Monroe 12
Waunakee 2
Waunakee was also held to two runs on three hits in the second game.
The Cheesemakers scored six in the third and four in the fourth to open up a 11-0 lead.
The Warriors got a two-run home run from Paul in the top the fifth inning.
Thole pitched all five innings for Waunakee and had a strikeout.
