ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
April 14, 1921
Miss Lena Laufenberg was united in marriage to Jacob Kaltenberg at St. John’s Church here on Tuesday, April 12.
Wallace E. Busby, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Busby, died at a Madison hospital on Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Greiber, town of Dane, announce the birth of a son on Monday, April 11.
Bert Tubbs is now employed at Camp Indianola where he will remain during summer school.
Mrs. Ludwig Balzer, 85, died at her home in the Town of Westport on Tursday, April 7.
The Waunakee baseball team will play its first game of the season at Stoughton on May 8.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 15, 1926
Anton Hanson, who has been here for some time as temporary section foreman, has been awarded the section foremanship job.
Mr. and Mrs. Constant Klein announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, April 2.
Ray Poynor and Gus Taylor shipped two carloads of steers, which they had fattened on their farms, to Chicago on Monday.
The ice on Lake Mendota is becoming unsafe in spots, and a few warm days will open it up.
Kutchke and Galleger hasve been awarded the contract for grading and surfacing of Waunakee-Token Creek Road.
The village board has passed a new dance hall ordinance.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 11, 1946
The local Red Cross Drive ended short of the quota. A quota of $450 was set and only $365.30 was raised.
The theme for the 1946 prom, to be held May 10, is “Apple Blossoms and Chapel Bells.”
Pfc. Russell Hart received an honorable discharge from the Army last Wednesday at Devens, Mass.
It is reported that some of the early birds of the village have potatoes lanted for over a week.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
April 12, 1951
The Waunakee Fire Department was host to the Middleton and DeForest Companies at the fire station Monday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Foss, Madison, will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Tuesday. Mr. and Mrs. Foss were married in Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Walsh of Madison announce the birth of a son on Tuesday, April 12, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
April 6, 1961
At the village election held Tuesday, Joseph Hellenbrand was reelected Village Board President for a term of two years.
Neil Kruschek, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kruschek, enjoyed a trip to Washington, D.C., on Monday and returned today (Thursday). He won the trip in a contest.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Orville Lee, Waunakee, on Monday, April 3, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 15, 1971
Vienna township residents voted to have the proceedings of the monthly minutes published in the community newspapers serving that area, including the Waunakee Tribune.
Preliminary investigation revealed that lightning striking a high voltage cable may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed the barn at the James Mulcahy farm, Rt. 1, Dane, early Monday morning, April 12.
M.H. “Jinx” Corcoran was featured as the Whiskered Gent of the Week.
The scholarship donations are coming in slowly, and the fund reached the $2,000 mark, two thirds of its goal of $3,000.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 16, 1981
The Sixth Annual Waunakee Junior Miss Pageant has a western theme, with cowboys, Indians, and square dancers appearing throughout the program. The seven girls who will be competing are Mary Jo Treinen, Kim Androfski, Cindy Hartwig, Jill Gilbertson, Diane Statz, Tarri Dregne and Brenda Fangmeier.
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Endres are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter born Sunday, April 5, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph W. Dorn of Madison are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Debra, to William B. Rutenberg, son of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Rutenberg of Waunakee.
Celebrating their anniversary n Sunday, April 19, are Mr. and Mrs. Barry Young.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
April 18, 1991
After 24 years of serving on the Westport Town Board, Bernard Kennedy has stepped down as chairman.
Dan Kurtz was named service director for the Waunakee Area EMS after George Kolb stepped down on Feb. 4.
Residents attended the village board meeting in numbers to protest the required installation of sidewalks.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
April 12, 2001
In an effort to make themselves more available to the public, the Waunakee school board will attend additional meetings to listen to citizens’ concerns.
The Dane County Board passed a 90-day suspension of applications to construct new cell phone towers until the board can amend its ordinance and address some issues surrounding them.
TEN YEARS AGO
April 14, 2011
A contentious and controversial relationship between two Waunakee swimming clubs has caused the Waunakee School Board to consider policy changes to athletic facility use.
Some Waunakee voters encountered rescue vehicles and flashing lights at the Village Center polling place April 5. At about 9 a.m., EMTs were called after a man collapsed in the exercise area and had no pulse.
It’s just five acres of sloppy mud right now, but by June, Equinox Community Farm will be green, lush and ready for the first loads of vegetables to be delivered to shareholders.
Waunakee’s TOPS chapter is looking for people who would be interested in participating in a chapter that would meet one night per week, probably at 6:30 p.m. The chapter that now meets Wednesday mornings at the senior center would serve as the sponsoring chapter for this new chapter.
Wisconsin’s Secretary of Workforce Development (DWD) says it’s too early to tell if Gov. Walker’s plan to create 250,000 jobs in his first term in office is on schedule.
