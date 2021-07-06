Girls soccer The Waunakee girls soccer team had been the epitome of consistent when it comes to play in the Badger North Conference. In the last 10 seasons, the Warriors have finished first or second in the standings every year. Waunakee was looking for its second straight title this spring, but came up a game short. The Warriors finished 6-1 to place second behind Sauk Prairie (7-0). DeForest came in third with a 5-2 mark, followed by Mount Horeb (4-3), Reedsburg (3-4), Beaver Dam (2-5), Baraboo (1-6) and Portage/Poynette (0-7). For their effort, the Warriors had seven players named All-Badger North, including four on the first team. Waunakee was represented on the first team by junior forward/midfielder Lexis Savola, junior midfielder/defender Ava Bryan, senior defender Kate Harlow and sophomore goalie Emily Whyte. Savola and Bryan were both unanimous selections. Savola tied for the team lead in points this season with 26. She came away with nine goals and a team-best eight assists. Bryan finished the year with two assists, while Harlow had one. Whyte had a remarkable season in goal. She finished with 30 saves, while allowing just seven goals. She recorded 10 shutouts. Sauk Prairie was represented on the first team by junior Katelyn Fishnick, sophomore Addy Hermsdor and junior Faith Holler. Fishnick and Hermsdor were unanimous selections. Mount Horeb’s duo of senior Kate Geisler and freshman Anya McKay and DeForest’s tandem of senior Jessica Camarato and junior Maya Pickhardt rounded out the first team. Waunakee had three more players named to the second team, including junior forward Lauren Meudt, junior midfielder Jordyn Jarvi and junior forward/midfielder Lauren Clark. Meudt tied Savola with a team-high 26 points. She paced the Warriors with 12 goals, to go along with two assists. Clark came away with six goals and an assist, while Jarvi added a goal and an assist. Filling out the second team is Baraboo’s Abby Bielicki (Jr.) and Caitlyn Frank (Fr.), Beaver Dam’s Kailey Walters (Sr.), Mount Horeb’s Rown Severson (Fr.), Reedsburg’s Cassidy Klitzke (Jr.), Sauk Prairie’s Naomi Breunig (Sr.) and DeForest’s Rylan Oberg (Fr.) and Meta Fischer (So.). Waunakee did not have any players named to the honorable mention list, which included DeForest’s Karina Kuzdas, Baraboo’s Hallie Kepple (Fr.), Beaver Dam’s Shelby Gundert (Jr.) and Leila Ashley (Jr.), Mount Horeb’s Wally Wallace (Jr.) and Maddy Nelson (Sr.), Portage/Poynette’s Abigail Shaver (Sr.), Reedsburg’s Isabella Nobbe (Fr.) and Sauk Prairie’s Alexi Klemm (So.), McKayla Paukner (Fr.) and Erelyn Apel (Fr.).

Badger North coaches recognize seven Warriors on the pitch