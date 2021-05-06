The undefeated Waunakee Junior Varsity football team wrapped up its season against rival DeForest with a 35-0 victory.
Both teams struggled to move the ball on their first offensive possessions, but the Warriors soon got started.
Warrior quarterback Garrett Lenzendorf put the first points on the board by doing what he has done all season, throw the long ball. He had a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Johnson.
DeForest came back on the field looking for revenge but never found it. They weren’t ready for the power and speed of defensive linemen Cayden Ellis, Cole Meyers, Drew Regnier and Jack Schweitzer. Ellis pushed the offense back with a backfield tackle forcing the Norskies to punt again.
Ellis showed his strength through out the game racking up backfield tackles and quarterback sacks. Meyers and Regnier followed Ellis’s lead and also recorded sacks.
The defensive pressure was too much for DeForest’s quarterback. The Warriors ended the game with a sack from Andy Nordloh shutting out the DeForest offensive.
Lenzendorf continued to throw bullets to his receivers and hit Mitch Jarosinski with a 40-yard touchdown pass. The Warrior’s ability to successfully run and pass allowed them to move the ball down the field with ease.
Lenzendorf added to the score with a quarterback keeper and running back Corey Marionneaux found the end zone twice. Offensive linemen Jacob Lyftogt, Bobby Gebhardt, Gus Allen and Matt Steinl consistently held the line and created holes, making passes and runs look easy.
Kicker Austin DeAmicis didn’t miss an extra point and went 5-for-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.