The Waunakee girls lacrosse team picked up its first two wins of the spring last week, but the Warriors also suffered a pair of losses.

The Warriors garnered their first win on April 27 when they blanked host Sun Prairie 16-0.

In its first home game of the season on April 29, Waunakee was tripped up 12-9 by visiting Westside.

Waunakee played a pair of games at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells last Saturday. They lost 8-7 to Homestead in the opening game, but bounced back to beat Muskego 8-3 in the second contest.

The Warriors are off to a 2-4 start this spring.

No game information was available on the four contests.

Waunakee will be host Oregon on May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

