The Waunakee girls lacrosse team picked up its first two wins of the spring last week, but the Warriors also suffered a pair of losses.
The Warriors garnered their first win on April 27 when they blanked host Sun Prairie 16-0.
In its first home game of the season on April 29, Waunakee was tripped up 12-9 by visiting Westside.
Waunakee played a pair of games at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells last Saturday. They lost 8-7 to Homestead in the opening game, but bounced back to beat Muskego 8-3 in the second contest.
The Warriors are off to a 2-4 start this spring.
No game information was available on the four contests.
Waunakee will be host Oregon on May 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.