The Waunakee school board agreed Monday night that class-size restrictions would determine the instructional delivery model for students in the fall, due to limited resources.
“What they have outlined,” superintendent Randy Guttenberg said, “is that we will be utilizing the guidance from Public Health – particularly the data piece on how many students we can have in a classroom – and utilize that to determine which model will best fit our plans going forward.”
Delivery models discussed at the board’s July 13 meeting included in-person learning for all, remote learning for all, and a hybrid approach with two different options for rotating students.
Each would require additional resources in a specific area.
Staffing could present a challenge to in-person learning, if smaller class sizes are mandated. Meanwhile, improved technology for teachers would be needed to facilitate remote learning.
Director of Curriculum Tim Schell said that is why it’s important to plan for all possibilities.
“The concept here is that we plan for a variety of scenarios,” Schell said. “Even if we plan for a model that we don’t implement early on, if we at least do some initial planning, it’s a matter of modifying that plan instead of having to draw it up from scratch in the middle of the school year.”
Guttenberg said guidance was expected from Public Health Madison & Dane County on Tuesday regarding the number of pupils permitted inside classrooms.
As of press time, no such guidance had been released.
Child-care regulations issued by the agency June 15 have restricted group sizes in care centers to 15 children or less. Guttenberg said similar guidance was need for schools to make a decision.
“That’s the number we’re looking for,” Guttenberg said, “because we need to know what Public Health feels is safe for us to be able to bring back into a classroom. And once we have that, then we can finalize what models are a potential under that scenario.”
Schell said the preferred model was daily, in-person instruction for all students in the district. However, he acknowledged that such a model may not be possible for all Waunakee students.
He suggested that board members consider day-care guidelines for planning purposes.
“What if the Dane County Public Health order did not allow for regular class sizes?” Schell said. “What if it was something smaller, like the 15 that child-care centers are currently operating under? In that situation, we would need to evaluate what we can do.”
Schell said the district had the space to accommodate a restriction of 15 students per classroom at the K-6 level, but lacked the staffing needed to facilitate additional classes at higher grade levels.
Board members voiced their support for face-to-face instruction at the lower grade levels.
“Given the numbers that we’re under right now,” vice president Mike Brandt said, “we’re looking at K-6 being in-person, 7-12 being hybrid and a remote-learning option for all. That’s the succinct, 10 seconds people can take away.”
The board directed administration to parallel plan for each model of instruction.
