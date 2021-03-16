Westport supervisors passed a motion this week to conduct their annual town meeting virtually in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting has been scheduled for April 20.
“I would like to get back to where we could meet together,” chairperson Dean Grosskopf told board members Monday night. “But the wild card in a town meeting like this is, we don’t know who’s going to come and who’s going to be at what stage of vaccination.”
The March 15 motion came at the recommendation of town administrator Tom Wilson, who noted that the virtual format has worked well throughout the pandemic.
“Last year, we held our annual meeting virtually, and I would recommend that we hold it virtually again. We’re kind of winding down to the end of this pandemic,” Wilson said, “and we haven’t had any complaints about any of the virtual meetings that we’ve had so far. I think they’re easy for people to get on, and we’ve been open about taking comments and things like that.”
Wilson reminded board members that the town meeting will include a resolution that, if passed, would allow elected officials to obtain limited-term employment with the municipality.
“I don’t know how much that really is going to bring out the town, frankly,” Wilson said.
Supervisors requested that the resolution be presented at the annual town meeting nonetheless, to obtain approval from Westport electors before incorporating it into the town's existing employment policies.
The proposal would make town officers eligible for an hourly wage of up to $25 for part-time work.
“I hope that we don’t have a lot of people concerned about the fact that John (Cuccia) is wanting to ride the lawnmower if he needs to this summer. But on the other hand, I understand,” Grosskopf said. “People could construe this to be some kind of a crack in the armor, if you will… So we’ll see what people have to say.”
Those wishing to attend the April 20 meeting should visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/805346701.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, town supervisors:
- Received an engineer report about the upcoming Mary Lake Road improvements. Wilson said bids would be going out next week, and will come back in April. Wilson told board members that RFPs put out by other municipalities recently have received several competitive bids.
- Approved a certified survey map (CSM) recreating a preexisting residential lot on Alex Court.
- Discussed local COVID-19 responses. Wilson observed that vaccinations were being offered to an increasing number of people, and that most residents would likely be vaccinated by May. Wilson said the town has been looking at the timeline other local governments have planned for reopening public facilities, and that the town hall could be open as early as June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.