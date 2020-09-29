The Waunakee Chamber of Commerce recently launched a village-wide marketing campaign last week, encouraging residents to support their local businesses by paying them a visit.
Get Out and Try Waunakee was made possible through a 50-50 cost share with the municipality.
The campaign has aimed to restore consumer confidence in the area by demonstrating the ways in which local businesses are taking precaution against COVID-19 transmission.
“There is increased concern now with the fall,” said Chamber Executive Director Ellen Schaaf. “It is our goal that we can have some safe events and promotions to not only help with sales, but also instill some faith and hope in our community.”
Village officials said the campaign will consist, in part, of videos that show business owners and their patrons wearing face masks. The first video was released Sept. 18, starring Pretzel the goat.
Participating businesses received branded signs notifying customers that the masks are required.
The signs were part of a business pack provided to campaign participants comprising face masks, hand sanitizer and a list of resources for the owners – all bearing “Get Out and Try Waunakee.”
“The chamber and the village have been working with an outside ad agency on the marketing plan,” Schaaf said. “This plan has been several months in the making and has also included the input of a task force of business owners.”
Planning for the campaign began with local information gathering, Schaaf said.
“We knew we needed to support the business community but needed to understand their needs,” Schaaf said. “One of the first steps was conducting market research and sending out a survey to over 500 local businesses. We received responses (from) businesses in all industry sectors.”
According to Schaaf, more than 80 percent of respondents reported a negative impact on revenue and business activity from the pandemic. Only 5 percent reported no change.
Thirty-eight percent of respondents reported a revenue decrease of at least 30 percent.
“Restaurants, bars and retail have been hit the hardest,” Schaaf said of area businesses, “with some closing their doors until COVID gets under control. Several business owners have laid off employees and have had to run the entire business themselves to make ends meet.”
Those faring best are the ones who altered their business model to allow for online sales, the chamber director said, and who placed a focus on generating positive feedback from customers.
“The businesses that are holding their own have had to get an online presence in selling their products and have relied a lot on social media, referrals, word of mouth, online reviews and buy local incentives with gift cards and Chamber WaunaBucks,” Schaaf said.
Still, the Chamber asked businesses if more could be done to help.
“The number one need was getting customers and sales,” Schaaf said. “There was also a need for the businesses to get the word out to the community that they are open and are open in a safe manner following public health rules, regulations and suggestions.”
Months later, the Get Out and Try Waunakee campaign was unveiled. Dozens of businesses have taken part, with the common goal of instilling new life into the area’s local economy.
“We need to continue to work hard every day and be willing to work together and support those in need,” Schaaf said. “To date this is still the commitment we have made to all businesses and we expect to continue that through the year.”
More information about the campaign can be found at goatwaunakee.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.