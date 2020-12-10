ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
December 9, 1920
The Koltes Lumber Co. was entered by a burglar on Sunday morning. About $25 in cash and a small amount of merchandise was taken.
Joseph Kirchesh has opened a meat market in the Bernards & Kennedy building.
Mrs. John N. Reppen, Dane, died at her home last Sunday after a long illness.
Math Esser & Son of Dane have a carload of Baldwin apples which they will sell from the car at $1.65 per bushel.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Diederich of the Town of Springfield announce the birth of a daughter on Monday, Nov. 29.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 10, 1925
The high school basketball team defeated Sauk City last Friday night by a score of 11-8.
A.P. Kenney’s Ford Coupe was stolen from Cameron’s garage Tuesday night. This was the car that A.P. won at the July 4 celebration.
Joseph Bernards has the highest scholastic average at the high school with 91 percent.
William Fleiner has moved into the Henry Dorn residence formerly occupied by Mrs. Barman.
Mr. and Mrs. Ted Thompson of Dane announce the birth of a son at their home on Monday, Dec. 7.
Alice Kenney has resigned her position as teacher at the corner school and has accepted a position at the state capitol.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 13, 1945
After a long spell of cloudy weather, it cleared up and the old mercury dropped to around the zero mark.
Dr. G.W. Gee announces that his dental office in the Waunakee State Bank building is now open.
The high school basketball team was defeated by Black Earth Friday evening by a score of 56-23.
Herman Adler had the high totals in bowling at Smitty’s Alleys last week with 552.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 14, 1950
Sabina Meyer, 43, well-known in this community, died Thursday after a long illness.
The snow is piled up plenty high in spots, and we have some more flurries promised.
Jonas R. Reis, 56, died suddenly at his home here Friday morning of a heart attack.
The Civic Club Cagers defeated Middleton here Sunday by a score of 64-40. Al Fleiner was high scorer with 25 points.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 8, 1960
Sam Scott, 32, employee of the Comstock Seed and Feed Co., Waunakee, was quite seriously injured Saturday when a pickup truck which he was driving and car driven by David E. Carney, 20, of Lodi, collided on the crossing about a mile north of the Milwaukee Cheese Plant. Carney was fatally injured.
The new street lights are now up and it looks very nice.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 11, 1970
Figures released by village clerk Ariel Nolan show that Waunakee’s 1970 tax rate will be $33.43 per thousand of assessed valuation, an increase of 24.5 cents over the 1969 rate.
The recipient of the Waunakee Jaycettees CAROL award went to Elaine Anderson. She was honored at a dinner at Pooles, Northgate.
Walter Jankowski, 33, Waunakee, was injured in an auto accident on Friday night.
The Warriors downed Lodi 72-68 last Friday night. Previously undefeated, Lodi has an impressive team.
Fire destroyed a building on the Allan Ladd property located on Hwy. 19 about three miles west of Waunakee. The structure was originally a barn.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 4, 1980
Eric Wersland and Kim Steimel chat with Santa while having breakfast last Sunday morning at the Waunakee Rotary sponsored Breakfast with Santa at the Innkeeper.
Annette J. Barman and Randall J. Hillebrand were united in marriage at St. John’s Catholic Church on Oct. 25.
University of Wisconsin football teammates Bill von Rutenberg and Pat Delaney, Stratford, proudly display their “Mr. Hustle” awards presented at the recent Wisconsin football team banquet.
Mr. and Mrs. James Yerges of Waunakee are proud to welcome a daughter born Dec. 5 at Madison General Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 13, 1990
Rev. Kirk Morledge started a new job at Waunakee’s First Presbyterian Church. Though he grew up in Madison, he was previously associate pastor at Germantown, Penn.
The hot topic at the Waunakee Village Board meeting was the nativity scene in the Village Park, which a Freedom From Religious group says violates the separation of church and state.
Margaret (Peg) Tierney has resigned from the Waunakee Village Board seat that she has held for nearly 10 years.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Liz Erpenbach, who has taught at Waunakee Elementary for 18 years.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 7, 2000
Less than a week after the Dane County Executive off announced it has received a $70,000 transportation grant for a North Mendota Parkway study, an advisory committee met to discuss how to study land use and transportation issues north of Lake Mendota.
This week’s Tribune Profile is Laura Shucha, who has served as an assistant director for the Waunakee One Act and a forensics coach.
Phil and Lynee Mueller are proud to announce the birth of a son, Blake James.
Stephanie Alexander, Jessica Klotzbach and Melissa Olsen have been cast in “The Nutcracker” at the Oscar Mayer Theater in Madison Dec. 8-10.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 9, 2010
For the first time in history, all 4-year-olds within the Waunakee school district will have access to a free kindergarten program next year.
A Dec. 1 presentation from SRF Consulting group shed some light to residents and elected officials as to potential traffic effects of a proposed mixed-use development in the Town of Westport and City of Middleton. Last week, elected officials and residents learned how the massive Bishops Bay development proposal would affect traffic and that major upgrades will be needed along the busiest intersections even if the development fails to proceed.
Village board members and other elected officials who are considering not running for another term will have a little longer to make up their minds. The Waunakee Village Board Monday voted to extend the deadline for filing a declaration of noncandidacy.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Staci Daugird, the owner of a Reading Education Assistance Dog.
An 18-month-old female red panda from Edmonton is now calling the Dane County Henry Vilas Zoo home after flying here Dec. 1 on board a private plane generously donated by a Wisconsin businessman.
