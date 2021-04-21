Westport officials awarded contracts this week to two separate contractors, for projects that the companies will be completing within the town in 2021.
Engineer Kevin Even said bids for this year’s road improvements were opened April 8, and that the town had received a total of three bids for the work. Tri County Paving submitted the lowest base bid at $794,418. Even said the bid was less than his estimated cost of construction and described it as “very competitive.”
Staff noted that the town had worked with the contractor previously, and recommended that town supervisors approve the bid at their April 19 meeting.
“Tri County certainly does good work. They’ve done some of our projects in the past, and they’re certainly a responsible low bidder,” town administrator Tom Wilson told board members. “And from a legal perspective, when we bid a project, that’s what we are required to do.”
Supervisors voted 5-0 in favor of staff executing a contract with Tri-County Paving.
Six roads have been included in the project: Sunset Trail, Huntingwood Way, Shamrock Road, Maria Way, Riveredge Road and Moonlight Drive.
Even noted that the contractor will need to provide an approved haul route prior to construction.
Project Engineer Ryan Wood said bids for the town’s water-tower maintenance project were opened March 18, and that the town had received 12 bids for the work. MW Cole Construction submitted the lowest bid at $297,250. Wood said the bid was less than his estimated cost of construction, and recommended that the town proceed with awarding its contract to the company.
“It’s been 26 years since we built our water tower, and it’s ready to be reconditioned,” Wilson said.
Wilson told the board that maintenance items would consist include site restoration, disinfection, recoating and repainting the exterior, replacing drain vents and lights in the interior, and other rehabilitation work. Staff said the project will begin later this summer, and take approximately 60 days to complete.
“To do this, the water tower is shut down,” Wilson said. “So you may ask, ‘Wilson, how the hell are we going to have any water pressure if the water tower is shut down?’ Well if you remember, a few years ago, the village and the town connected water-utility systems.”
Wilson said the town will connect to Waunakee’s system for the duration of the project, and since the village’s water tower was the exact same height, residents would see no loss in pressure.
Officials stipulated that the logo on the town’s water tower retain its original design.
“I just want to make sure of that, because it looks good,” supervisor Ken Sipsma said. “I’d just like it to continue to look good when we’re done with it.”
Other business
Also at the April 19 meeting, town supervisors:
- Postponed action on a beer-and-wine license for Camp Beef Butter BBQ, which will occupy the former White House site this summer. Wilson said the license will be brought back for consideration at the board’s May 3 meeting.
- Received an update about local COVID-19 responses. Wilson told board members that the town has been in communication with surrounding municipalities, to see what their reopening plans were. Several have a target date of June, Wilson said, which he proposed the town aim for as well. Board members will discuss the matter next month.
