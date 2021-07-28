The Waunakee boys golf team didn’t have a lot of time to catch its breath this spring. The Warriors crammed 15 meets into a window that was shortened by three weeks.
“I thought we had a very successful season considering how COVID impacted it,” Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra said.
The shortened season came after the Warriors lost the 2020 season to the pandemic. Waunakee worked its way through the season despite a number of restrictions and protocols during the ongoing pandemic.
“Probably the biggest challenge was how it impacted our schedule,” Zadra said. “Our season was shortened because of the Alternate Fall sports moving to spring. We played our full schedule in three less weeks. So, we had fewer days to practice. Also, it took a while to get used to playing golf with a mask on when the temperatures started to get in the 80s. We were required to wear masks when a Madison school hosted an event. Everyone was great about following COVID protocols and we didn’t have any players miss a match because of COVID. None of our matches were cancelled or postponed due. We played our full schedule of matches for varsity, JV, JV Reserves and our Reserve team. Quite an accomplishment!”
With no players returning with varsity experience, the Warriors had a lot of unknowns coming into the season, but they quickly started to gel.
Waunakee kicked off the season by placing fifth at the two-day Sheboygan North Invite at Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits.
The Warriors followed it up with a third-place finish at the Edgewood Invite.
Waunakee then kicked off Badger North Conference play with wins over Sauk Prairie, 162-199, and Portage, 160-219.
“What I will probably remember most was seeing a group of players with no prior varsity experience come together at the beginning of the year with determination and commitment and the goal of getting to state,” Zadra said. “Seniors Will Meganck and Connor Keenan had JV experience in 2019 and then no season due to COVID in 2020. Juniors August Johnson and Max Brud were JV Reserve players in 2019 and freshmen KC Nickel and Brady Piazza were new to the program. They formed a strong bond right from the beginning and each of them contributed throughout the season to help their team achieve so many team goals.”
After placing fourth at the Madison Memorial Invite and second at the Morgan Stanley Invite at University Ridge Golf Course, the Warriors resumed conference pay with a 15-223 win over DeForest. They followed it up with a third-place finish at the Badger-Big Eight Challenge.
Waunakee had a great showing at the MAAC Fund Invite at Erin Hills Golf Course. They finished in a tie for fifth place and also led all schools by raising $10,400 for the charity.
“There were many highlights this season, but the biggest one for me was our team raising over $10,000 for the Erin Hills MACC Fund Invite,” Zadra said. “Four of our players then had the honor of playing Erin Hills Golf Course in the MACC Fund Invite and it was really special watching them play for all the kids who are fighting childhood cancer or have beat it. What a special tournament!”
After coming in second at a quadrangular at Maple Bluff Country Club, Waunakee closed out the Badger North play with convincing wins over Mount Horeb (153-187), Baraboo (151-181), Reedsburg (154-180) and Beaver Dam (159-208).
After going 7-0 in the Badger North, the Warriors capped off a perfect conference season by winning the conference tournament at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells. They shot a 319. Mount Horeb was a distant second with a 343, followed by Reedsburg (356), Baraboo (365), Sauk Prairie (366), DeForest (390), Beaver Dam (398) and Portage (410).
With the results of the dual season and the conference tournament, Waunakee won the overall conference title for the third straight season with 23 points, followed by Mount Horeb (19), Reedsburg (17), Baraboo (15), Sauk Prairie (11), DeForest (seven), Beaver Dam (six) and Portage (two).
The Warriors then made program history by claiming their first ever WIAA Regional title. The WIAA Division 1 Middleton Regional crown came down to the final strokes of the day. The Warriors edged second-place Middleton by one stroke, 309-310.
Waunakee had a shot at earning a team spot at state, but came up one stroke short. They came in third place
The Warriors had Brud qualify individually for the state tournament. He placed seventh at the sectional.
Brud then capped off the season by placing fifth at the state tournament. It is the third best finish ever by a Waunakee golfer.
Following the season, the Warriors handed out a number of awards. Brud was named the MVP and won the Richard A. Headington award.
Meganck was awarded named the captain for the 2021 season, while Keenan claimed the Career of Excellence award.
Johnson garnered the Ultimate Warrior award, while Luke Wubbolding won the Drive to Win award.
Nickel and Piazza shared the Freshmen of the Year award, while Alex Jurkuta earned the Spirit of the Game award.
The Warriors were led this season by a strong senior group, which included Meganck, Keenan, Zach Vinson, Gregson Collins, Evan May, Danny Reis, Luke Kobza and TJ Lemanski.
“This is a class who lost their junior season due to COVID and had much success at the JV level and patiently waited for their chance at a varsity position in 2020, the season that didn’t happen,” Zadra said.
With the return of four varsity players, including Brud, the Warriors should be in the hunt for a trip to state again in 2022.
“I expect us to have another great season next year,” Zadra said. “We will return four players with varsity experience, including Max Brud, August Johnson, KC Nickel and Brady Piazza. We will have several JV players and possibly some incoming freshmen who could compete for a spot on Varsity. This season provided some valuable experience for our returning players. They played with several of the top teams and players in the state and beat several of them and were always in the mix. They were one shot short of advancing to state and I’m sure they are determined to make it there next year.”