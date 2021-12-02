Co-chair of dissolved DEI committee creates new, community DEI committee in Waunakee

Waunakee school district resident Joel Lewis has announced plans for a community diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee that will serve as a sounding board and advocacy group for issues into which local bodies may need greater insight from those who are most affected by the matter.
“Say it’s housing,” said Lewis, a parent of three Waunakee students and co-facilitator of the high school’s Black Student Union. “Individuals are having issues with landlords or getting access to something. They can talk to us about it. That doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to change everything that’s going on. But we’re going to look at it through a DEI lens and see if it’s something we can help them with.”
Lewis said the committee will be nongovernmental and have a core group of 10-15 participants with representation from various populations. Participants would meet on a monthly basis to discuss issues affecting the Waunakee community and ways that those issues could potentially be addressed.
Representatives would then attend local government meetings to advocate for the necessary change.
“We can’t tackle everything that’s going to come. That doesn’t make any sense and we’re not going to be efficient,” Lewis said. “But it’s about promoting and providing, so that the people who are lacking can hopefully get access and opportunity to things they’re not getting.”
Origin
Lewis said the idea for a community DEI committee came from an ad-hoc group he co-chaired the past year for Waunakee Community School District (WCSD). The district formed a DEI committee in 2020 to identify policies and practices that could better support diversity, equity and inclusion within its schools. Lewis volunteered to lead the 25-member committee as it developed recommendations that the Waunakee school board could consider for improvement.
The committee conducted an equity audit to gauge where the district stood in specific areas and use as a starting point for its work. The audit took approximately nine months to complete, the results of which were presented to Waunakee’s board of education (BOE) in September.
BOE members dissolved the committee the following month, after opponents argued that the body lacked diversity of thought and adequate oversight by elected officials.
The committee was later replaced with a subcommittee made up of three school-board members and two administrators.
“I don’t even know what diversity of thought is,” Lewis said. “But when the ad-hoc committee got dissolved, it was really emotional for me and a lot of other individuals. We put our all into it, and it was really disappointing how things went. We thought that it was going to go a different way. We thought it would evolve into something different, which we were okay with. But just dissolving us like that, without any closure and then coming up with a three-person committee, it just didn’t go right.”
The decision impacted everyone who had been involved in the district’s DEI work to that point, several of whom shared their disappointment via social media or the WCSD annual meeting in October. But it served as motivation for Lewis to start an initiative of his own.
“After I got over that,” Lewis said, “I was like, ‘Okay. What’s the next step, Joel?’”
Looking ahead
Lewis began reaching out to individuals with experience in DEI in early November, gauging interest in starting a community-focused committee that they might help lead. Some were familiar faces from the past year, during Lewis’s time with school district’s DEI committee. Others were what Lewis described as experts in their respective subject matters.
“The biggest thing for me is getting people who are representative of the various groups that we’re trying to advocate for and make change for,” Lewis said, citing some of the communities from which he hopes to gain insight this time around. “LGBTQ representatives, because I am not an authority on that. That’s a subject matter that I am trying, myself, to understand better. And the way you understand that is by having somebody who’s an expert as representation of that group.”
Lewis said fellow DEI advocates have been supportive of the idea, but declined to name specific individuals who will be serving on the committee at this time. Participants would be representative of various viewpoints, however, with approximately a dozen individuals on the core leadership group alone.
The community DEI committee should have greater freedom to operate than the school district’s committee did, Lewis noted, as the group will be independent from any local government body.
“There are no strings attached,” Lewis said. “We don’t have to worry about all the other things that you have to be concerned about when you’re attached to a government, or you’re attached to a school district. I think that’s what prevents (DEI) work from moving forward, because there’s all these other things that you have to pay attention to.”
Lewis said the committee will be open to everyone wishing to contribute in a positive way.
“Anybody who’s passionate about DEI and wants to see DEI move forward in the Waunakee community is definitely welcome to participate in this group,” Lewis said. “This is for the community. But if you are not passionate about moving this work forward…then this committee’s not for you.”
Those interested in serving on the committee should send Lewis an e-mail at jlewmsw@yahoo.com.