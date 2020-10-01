ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
September 30, 1920
The baseball game between Waunakee and Sun Prairie at the Lodi Fair ended in a tie, the score being 1-1.
Mr. and Mrs. John LaCrosse celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Julius Diederich announce the birth of a son on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Frank C. Raemisch has purchased the Thomas Williamson 80-acre farm 3 ½ miles northeast of Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Karls announce the birth of a daughter on Sept. 24.
Andrew Williamson has rented the Martin O’Malley farm one-half mile east of Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Kuestner have moved to Elkhart Lake, Wis.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 1, 1925
The Waunakee Canning Co. had a very successful canning season this year. Over 2 million cans of peas and corn were packed.
Miss Estella Hotmar and Edward Noltner were united in marriage in St. Joseph Church, Waterloo, on Tuesday morning.
Henry Spahn received a double fracture on his left arm at the elbow last week Thursday when he fell from the Canning Co. warehouse platform.
Mr. and Mrs. William Bernards announce the birth of a son on Saturday, Sept. 26.
L.A. Little has moved on the Mrs. John McGuire farm three miles south of Waunakee.
Dr. C.H. Shattuck has opened a dental office at Schenk’s Corners on Madison’s East Side.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 4, 1945
Miss Seraphine Ziegler and Leo Herbrand were united in marriage at St. Mary of the Lake Church Thursday, Sept. 20.
The fire department extinguished a fire in the basement of the Werner Rip home Friday afternoon.
Al Fleiner, in a long letter, tells of his experience on the Great Pacific Ocean headed for parts unknown.
A fire of unknown origin destroyed the barn on the Dennis Ziegler farm Sunday night.
Pvt. P.J. Miller arrived home Sunday after receiving an honorable discharge from the Army.
Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Breunig and Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Endres, who were married 25 years ago in a double ceremony, will celebrate their wedding anniversary Friday evening at Simon’s hall.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
October 5, 1950
Miss Margaret Gilles and John Conway were united in marriage at Holy Redeemer Church, Madison, on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The Civic Club baseball team defeated Wyocena 11-0 Sunday to cinch a tie for the championship.
Miss Tharsilla A. Endres and Lawrence Acker were united in marriage in St. John’s Church here on Sept. 28.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Diericks are rejoicing over the arrival of a son born Sept. 27 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mrs. Marcella Pendell is teaching the seventh and eighth grades at St. John’s School in the absence of Sr. M. Eleanor, who is ill.
Mr. and Mrs. Victor Wipperfurth are the parents of a daughter born on Sept. 29 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
September 29, 1960
Joseph Kelly Elliott, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. John Elliott, Madison, died Saturday, Sept. 24, in a Madison hospital.
The Waunakee Social Center got into full swing last Friday night, thanks to Father Adams, Rev. Hess and Don Heim, who were present to get the club started off on the right foot.
Little Vernon Roudebush celebrated his 2nd birthday on Oct. 4.
A large crowd turned out for the pancake breakfast served at the Waunakee Airport Sunday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. George Karls Jr. are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 24, are Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hellenbrand.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 1, 1970
The Waunakee football team and a driving rainstorm both arrived in Verona at the same time Friday night. Even though there was a delay in the start of the game, the Warriors prevailed as they downed Verona 3-0.
Don Helt was elected president of the Waunakee Centennial Corporation at a meeting of the board of directors held Thursday.
Alfred (Ottie) Hanson, 57, Town of Westport, died Sunday, Sept. 27, in a Madison hospital after a brief illness.
Mrs. Herman Lange Jr. was conveyed to Madison General Hospital Sept. 23 at 4:25 p.m. She gave birth to a baby boy.
Reginald R. Schleck announces the relocation of his office to 106 South St., Waunakee.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 2, 1980
Waunakee High School senior Jeffrey Keller has won a commendation for outstanding performance in the 26th annual (1981) National Merit Scholarship Program.
Mr. and Mrs. Ken Acker of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of a son on Sept. 21, at Madison General Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Thornton, Waunakee, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lynn, to Reg Acker, son of Mrs. Marilyn Acker and the late Gregory Acker, Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Kaltenberg will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 11.
The Waunakee junior varsity football team scored their third victory of the season against no defeats when they downed Wisconsin Heights 16-6 Monday evening.
On Friday, Sept. 26, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Kessenich, Dane, welcomed a boy to their family. He was born at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Judy Acker is pictured on the front page as she grabs for the football booted aloft by her son, Craig, age 6, while his brother, Todd, laughs gleefully. Acker played pass and punt with her son on the field behind their home Monday afternoon.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 4, 1990
Village board president Maureen O’Malley is making a pitch for a full-time village executive, possibly an attorney, to oversee the government of the growing community.
The Dane County Board voted last Thursday to enact a one-half percent sales tax, but it will reconsider the same measure a month later.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Judy Borke, who took on the task of researching the histories of one-room schools in Westport and Vienna.
Heidi Armbruster, Becca Sweitzer and Sarah Krinke, Waunakee youths, will perform in the Wisconsin Dance Ensemble’s “La Fille Mal Garde” this Saturday.
Chris and Craig Kuehn of Waunakee are the parents of a son born Sept. 30.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 28, 2000
About 40 people attended a hearing to provide input to the Waunakee school board on what the next steps should be in a facilities plan.
Joint planning and cooperative agreements between Westport and Waunakee may make the two municipalities eligible for grants to aid with Smart Growth planning efforts.
During a recent Waunakee Area Growth Task Force retreat, Waunakee School District Administrator Gene Hamele explained how some growth benefits the Waunakee district with increased state aid.
Several families from Waunakee were honored at the 2000 Wisconsin State Fair for the century farm or home. They included: the Ronald G. and Brian E. Watzke farm; Terry Meffert, LuAnn Schwartz and Kevin Meffert; Bernard and Diana Long farm; and Edward and Jane Kaltenberg farm.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Barb Carey, who began Waggin’ Tails Farm when she retired.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 30, 2010
The student at UW-Stout from Waunakee injured in a bicycle crash Sept. 18 died the afternoon of Sept. 23.
Some Main Street businesses will face disruptions over the next month as utility crews have torn into the concrete in front and in back to replace water and sewer mains.
The recession is over, and the recovery is slow, but businesses have an opportunity to emerge as leaders now. That was the message presented by an economist and leader in the graphic arts industry at Suttle-Straus Communication’s 100th anniversary open house last week.
Wisconsin has its first human case of West Nile Virus this year. A Washington County woman found out she had the virus after donating blood, which is routinely screened for a number of diseases, including West Nile, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
Holy Wisdom Monastery received a 2010 SE2 Award of Merit from the Wisconsin Green Building Alliance (WGBA).
