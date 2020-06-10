Westport’s plan commission has recommended approval of an amendment to the general implementation plan (GIP) for the Community of Bishops Bay to allow for a church and school adjacent to County Hwy. M.
Commissioners gave their blessing Monday night to a proposal from Cross Lutheran Church, recommending that 5.1 residential acres in the Farm neighborhood be rezoned for commerce use.
“I think the church is good for the town,” chairperson Dean Grosskopf said. “I think the church is good for the development. I think the church is certainly good for the church. And it doesn’t make sense to hold them up… We have to try and get this done.”
The proposed amendment comes after prior proposals were denied by local officials due to lack of public utilities at the church’s previously proposed locations in the Bishops Bay development.
Town administrator Tom Wilson noted that the new location could be easily serviced.
“We can make water and sewer available to this site,” Wilson said. “That’s why it’s attractive and also why, at the city’s plan-commission consult, they felt more comfortable about this. It might require a temporary, small grinder pump for the sewer… But I think the utility people and our engineer are pretty comfortable with the utilities can be provided here.”
Per the proposal, the church would displace 13 residential lots south of Inspire Early Childhood.
“Is this agreement for the church contingent on the relocation of those lots?” commissioner Cynthia Kennedy asked representatives of the developer, T. Wall Enterprises.
Legal counsel Taylor Brengel said relocation of the lots was not a contingency in the agreement.
“We haven’t addressed that in the agreements with the church,” Brengel said. “That wasn’t formally discussed. But we’re not gaining from the church sale. We’re giving it to them at cost. So we need to offset the total development cost by relocating those 13 lots.”
Commissioner Joe Pichette argued against relocating the lots within the township, stating that doing so with addition of a church would increase the town’s density.
“Increasing density on the Westport side would not be something that I’d be in favor of,” Pichette said. “If the understanding is that we’re removing lots, I want to be clear that we’re actually removing lots from someplace else so that we’re not increasing the density on the Westport side.”
Grosskopf pointed out that the total number of lots had already been established.
“It’s my intention to be totally fair with the developer on this,” Grosskopf said. “We negotiated the lots in fairness. We said a million times that we didn’t want the developer to do something to try and side-wind us into doing more lots, and they haven’t. And I don’t think it’s any fairer for us to try and take any away from them.”
The commission passed a motion to recommended approval of the GIP amendment, noting that relocation of the 13 residential lots would be subject to boundary agreements with Middleton.
Pastor Joel Brandt thanked the commission, highlighting the benefits places of worship provide.
“Churches make good neighbors,” Brandt said. “They put down roots for the long haul. Once they’re established, they help people get established. They’re trying to connect people. They help build community by giving the people opportunity to connect, through the ministries that they offer and the programs that they run.”
Wilson said the proposal will be considered by the Middleton Plan Commission on June 23, and the Middleton-Westport Joint Zoning Committee (JZC) on June 25.
