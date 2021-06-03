Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) has announced a series of vaccination clinics taking place in Waunakee this month, as part of its ongoing effort to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to county residents.
PHMDC vaccinator and area EMT Charles Link said the health department has observed fewer residents utilizing the mass vaccination site at Alliant Energy Center recently, spurring the need for pop-up clinics that bring vaccines closer to people’s homes and places of employment.
Waunakee hosted Tuesday the first of four walk-in clinics taking place in the village this month.
The June 1 clinic took place at Waunakee Public Library, where individuals 12 and older could receive their COVID-19 vaccine without having to schedule an appointment in advance. Minors were given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the only vaccine currently authorized by the FDA for 12- to 17-year-olds, while adults chose between the three vaccines approved for individuals 18 and older.
Link said those unable to attend the clinic will have additional opportunities to get vaccinated, as three more clinics will be offered in Waunakee during the month of June.
The Waunakee school district announced that it will be hosting a clinic June 4, from 3-6 p.m., at Heritage Elementary.
District officials said all three vaccine options will be available, and that no appointment or ID is necessary. Anyone over the age of 12 is welcome; however, minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Those with questions regarding vaccinations for children have been asked to contact the school nurse at their building.
Residents in need of translation assistance should contact Angie Ramos at (608) 849-2000, option 2.
Waunakee Public Library announced on social media that it will host another clinic on June 22, at which time second doses will be administered to those who participated in this week’s event.
PHMDC representatives said unvaccinated residents are welcome to attend the June 22 clinic, and receive their first dose of the vaccine. Recipients of the J&J/Janssen vaccine would need no subsequent dose; however, individuals who select the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine will need to make arrangements for a second dose.
The final clinic has been scheduled for June 25, at Heritage Elementary, where first and second doses of the vaccine will be available as well. Individuals receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are reminded that they will need to make arrangements for a second dose.
Those seeking further information about any of the three FDA-approved vaccines should visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website, at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines.html.
Other vaccination opportunities taking place in the county can be found at https://publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine.