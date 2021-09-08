The Waunakee Public Library announced that it has extended its business hours on the weekend, following the decision to staff the facility on Sunday afternoons.
Library director Erick Plumb said the change goes into effect Sept. 12, at which point the building will be open seven days a week for the first time in its history. Sunday hours have been set at noon-4 p.m., affording patrons an additional half day to utilize the library and all the services it has to offer.
“It’s really an expansion of services,” Plumb said. “When we built the building in 2019, it was with the expectation that eventually we would have seven-days-a-week service. And we’ve grown as a community to such an extent that we can definitely support being open seven days a week.”
The new 39,500-square-foot library opened in August 2019. Drastically outsizing the village’s previous facility, it has offered library patrons a collection area that spans two stories and several amenities lacking in the former location. Incorporated into the building were a state-of-the-art technology hub, a 2,400-square-foot community hall with an outdoor patio, reading spaces with natural lighting, an outdoor walking path and even a playground for those with young children.
More than a thousand people attended the library’s grand opening that summer, and within the first two months of being open, 564 residents had registered for a new library card.
It soon became obvious that demand for library services would higher than many anticipated.
Village officials approved the hiring of four additional staff members in its 2020 budget, so that the library could expand its services and extend the hours of operation. The management team discussed the transition, and was prepared to enter daily service in September 2020.
“Unfortunately, COVID hit and everything was kind of thrown back,” Plumb said.
The library closed its doors March 16, 2020, less than eight months after it had opened. Programs switched to a virtual format, and the amenities afforded by the new $15 million facility sat unused for what seemed like an indefinite future. The facility remained closed throughout the spring, and was only able to reopen in a limited capacity that June.
It would be another six months before the library fully reopened in January 2021.
“We’ve been open all year now, and we’ve had it in our mind that we would go ahead with what we originally planned for – which was to be open seven days a week,” Plumb said. “It’s really important for a community like Waunakee to have a vibrant facility like the library open seven days a week. It’s designed for people to get together and utilize services, and we’re now big enough and staffed well enough that we can provide those services seven days a week.”
The four additional staff members that the library was hoping to hire in 2020 have finally been brought on board, Plumb said, and operations are slowly returning to normal.
Plumb noted that the level of support for library programs has been at an all-time high.
“It’s just another sign that this library is maturing and growing alongside the community,” Plumb said, “becoming more accessible to more people. And it’s a sign that this is a really important part of the community. So as Waunakee continues to grow, we’ll continue to grow alongside it.”
More information about the library and the programs it has to offer can be found on its website, at https://www.waunakeepubliclibrary.org/.