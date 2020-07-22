Like all college students across the country, former Waunakee standout L.O. Johnson had to leave campus when the COVID-19 pandemic hit this past spring. The University of New Mexico two-sport athlete had his track season halted and he came back to Wisconsin.
Johnson decided he will not make the trip back to Albuquerque. Instead, he will transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“There have been a lot of crazy things going on in the world, especially with the virus, so being close to home and being with my family was important,” Johnson said. “I knew I had to be with my family during this time. It brought a different level of joy to my life after moving back. My parents are my best friends. It is a blessing to have the opportunity to go to school 15 minutes from home. They can now watch me compete all the time.”
The decision to transfer did not come easy, but Johnson felt in his heart that it was the right thing to do.
“The decision was both hard and easy,” Johnson said. “It was hard because I had two years of relationships that I had grown at the University of New Mexico. It is hard to leave them, but at the end of the day, family comes first. My dad, mom and family are all up here in Wisconsin and Indiana. It was hard to leave all those people, but it is an opportunity for my family to see me go through this phase of my life.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed Johnson’s views on everyday life.
“Especially during the coronavirus, every day is a blessing,” Johnson said. Every opportunity to wake up in the morning and step outside is a blessing. The virus was an eye-opening opportunity for me.”
In his two years at New Mexico, Johnson competed in football and track for the Lobos.
“It was a blessing to be at New Mexico,” Johnson said. “Not many people can say they lived out their childhood dream to be a two-sport athlete at the Division 1 level. I lived out my and dream and was very happy.”
Johnson, a running back, redshirted his freshman season in football. Then last season, he played in just one game, rushing three times for nine yards against Notre Dame, but was injured and missed the rest of the season.
In track, Johnson claimed a Mountain West Conference indoor title in the 60-meter dash after running a season-best time of 6.78 seconds.
“My time at New Mexico was a part of my journey,” Johnson said. “I look at life as a part of a journey. Having the opportunity in New Mexico was a step in my journey that led to my next journey.”
At this time, Johnson will compete in only track for Wisconsin, but football may still be a possibility down the road.
“I’m only running track in the first year,” Johnson said. “I’m not saying I’m not playing football any more, but in Division 1, you have to sit out a year when you transfer. You can transfer in track and not lose a year. Next year if the opportunity to play football comes around, I will take it. I’m not ready to give up football.”
At Waunakee High School, Johnson helped lead the team to a WIAA Division 2 state championship in football his senior year and claimed a state title in the 100-meter dash in track.
“Hopefully with God’s help, I can continue to have success at Wisconsin,” Johnson said. “I’m only 15 minutes from where I lived most of my life, so it would be great to do it here. It would give me an overwhelming sense of joy.”
