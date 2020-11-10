Like the majority of the Badger Conference, Waunakee High School pushed off the volleyball season to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 10 schools who opted for the spring season have worked with the conference to come up with a schedule. Teams will play a nine-match conference schedule.
The Warriors will kick off the spring season on March 4. They will play in Oregon.
The Lady Warriors will make their home debut against Mount Horeb on March 9.
Waunakee will be on the road on March 11. The Warriors will play in Fort Atkinson.
In their second home match on March 18, the Lady Warriors will entertain Stoughton.
The Warriors will hit the road for their next two matches. They will play in Milton on March 23 and in Beaver Dam on March 25.
Waunakee will host long-time rival DeForest on March 30.
The Lady Warriors will host Monroe in their home finale on April 6.
Waunakee will close out its schedule on April 8 in Monona Grove.
All of the matches will start at 7 p.m.
Last season, the Warriors won their second straight Badger North Conference title with after going 7-0. Beaver Dam and DeForest both finished 5-2 to tie for second place.
Waunakee also claimed the Badger Conference Tournament championship. The Warriors defeated Mount. Horeb 2-1 in the championship match.
The Lady Warriors claimed a regional title after knocking off Reedsburg 3-1 and then advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final with a 3-1 triumph over DeForest in the semifinals.
The Warriors fell a win short of advancing to state after falling 3-2 to Sun Prairie in the sectional final.
The Lady Warriors finished the 2019 season 38-6 overall.
Waunakee will have some holes to fill with the graduation of all-conference performers Milla Malik (first team), Sam Miller (first team), Jocelyn Meinholz (second team) and Hayley Krysinski (honorable mention).
Malik, an outside hitter, was named the Badger North Player of the Year.
Senior Chloe Larsen is the lone returning all-conference player. She was named honorable mention All-Badger North last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.