Max Brud put together two outstanding rounds at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells to tie for fifth place at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament June 14-15.
“Max had been playing his best golf of the season as he entered the Badger Conference Tournament and WIAA Tournament series,” Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra said. “He won the Badger Conference North Championship, won the WIAA Middleton Regional, finished in seventh place at the WIAA Blackhawk Sectional and won Player of the Year in the Badger North Conference. I’m so proud of Max and the season he has had.”
Brud finished the two-day tournament four strokes over par with a 148 to tie Stevens Point’s Logan Pechinski and Sheboygan North’s Mason Schmidtke for fifth place.
“In 2019, our last competitive season due to COVID, Max was a freshman on the JV Reserve team,” Zadra said. “Fast forward to 2021, and he is the fifth best player in the state. His game has improved so much since earlier in the season. He plays so much smarter, as his course management decisions have been so good. He understands when it’s the right time to risk a shot and when to play it safe.”
On Day 1, Brud came away with a 6-over 78.
Brud took his game to another level on the second day and fired a 2-under 70, which was the third lowest round in the field.
“The pin placements were really difficult and the greens were really fast both days, but especially on Tuesday, the day Max shot 70,” Zadra said. “He was putting so well and made so many 4-6 foot putts to save par. He did such a great job of reading the greens and adjusting to the speed of the greens. He was just dialed in all day long. It was a special day and I was so fortunate to have a front row seat to watch it.”
The big performance on the second day included as eagle on the hole No. 12 after Brud sunk a shot from 98 yards out.
The fifth-place finish is tied for the third-highest in Waunakee history. Niles Bakke won a state title in 1969, while Dustin Schwab was the runner-up in 2005. Zach Gaugert was also fifth in 2012.
Middleton’s Jacob Beckman claimed the individual state title with a 4-under 140. His total included a 4-under 68 on Day 1.
Hudson’s Bennett Swavely was second with a 141, while Kettle Moraine’s Ben Pausha (142) and Homestead’s Ty Mueller (147) were third and fourth, respectively.
Kettle Moraine won the Division 1 team title with a score of 508. Homestead was a distant second with a 617, followed in the top five by Middleton (618), Marquette (623) and Arrowhead (624),
Edgewood claimed the Division 2 title with a 637, while Lakeside (654) and Marinette (662) were second and third, respectively.
The Crusader’s Ethan Arndt earned the individual Division 2 crown with a 3-over 147.
In Division 3, Kohler registered a 659 to win the title, while Durand (686) and Mineral Point (700) followed in the top three.
Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch was the Division 3 individual champion by seven strokes after shooting a 3-over 147.