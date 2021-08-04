Tiffany Loken has been named special-education director for the Waunakee school district, becoming the first administrator to hold that title since 2006.
Loken worked the past 14 years in Lodi, as the district’s director of student services.
A graduate of UW-Platteville, Loken originally studied elementary education during the 1990s. She soon developed an interest in special ed, spending her free time assisting those with special needs and volunteering at Special Olympic events. One of her main interest areas was literacy.
Loken spent the first eight years of her career in Monona Grove, where she shared a classroom with a special-ed instructor and taught 504 students alongside the general student population.
“I really feel like we were on the cutting edge back then,” Loken said, “because we were team-teaching the way we talk about team-teaching now, where it was two teachers in the classroom and the kids didn’t necessarily know who was regular ed and who was special ed.”
After completing her master’s degree in educational administration, Loken took a position with the Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA), where she conducted teacher trainings on a part-time basis. The trainings focused mainly on literacy, and as demand for them increased, Loken developed close relationships with the districts that she most frequently served.
“If you know anything about CESA work, it’s almost like sales to a district,” Loken said. “If they like your services, then they want to buy more services from you. So as I worked with districts, they wanted to increase my contract in their district.”
One of the districts impressed by her work was the School District of Lodi, which after working with Loken on a grant opportunity in the 2000s, recruited her for a district-level administrative role.
Loken was hired as director of student services, and remained in Lodi for 14 years.
The district served approximately 1500 students, and Loken was responsible for many aspects that larger districts typically delegated to other administrators. Loken oversaw special education throughout her tenure, and at one point even served as head of the curriculum department.
Despite the added responsibility, Loken said she always devoted most of her time to special education.
“In special education, sometimes things come up that you can’t put on the back burner,” Loken said, “whether it’s a parent situation, a teacher or a student.”
During a recent meeting with other administrators in the area, Loken learned of a job opportunity in Waunakee. Longtime student-services director Kurt Eley announced that he would be retiring, and that his duties would be split among two administrators – the director of student services and a new director of special education. Both positions would need to be filled.
“When Kurt started talking about retirement,” Loken said, “I actually called him to ask about the restructuring because I didn’t realize they were doing the restructuring of the two positions. So we talked about that, and I decided that would be a good reason to apply.”
Having filled the role of two administrators in her previous role, Loken knew that dividing duties among a student-services director and a special-ed director would improve support programs in the district.
“I like that split,” Loken said, “especially in a larger district, where you have growing needs in terms of student services and English Language Learners now growing significantly in Waunakee. Separating those two things out gives you the ability to focus a little bit more and do your job really well, instead of feeling like you’re split between a lot of different hats.”
Loken started the new role on July 1, and has spent the past few weeks reaching out to teachers and others involved in high-need students’ Individualized Education Programs (IEPs).
The administrator said she wants families to know that she is available as a resource for them.
Assessing the criteria used for special-ed identification would be an immediate focus for her team, Loken said. The district was identified as being racially disproportionate in its special-ed program at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, and has spent the past two years trying to address the systems that result in a student being referred to special education.
Loken noted that a racial-disproportionality determination is often viewed as a negative. However, it has spurred districts like Waunakee to do some important self-reflection.
“Putting a special-education label on a student is a really big deal,” Loken said. “And we have to make sure that, before we make that decision, that we’re a hundred-percent confident that that’s where that student needs those services and needs to be identified in that area. It just forces you to look at all those different areas more critically, and look at data more critically in terms of qualification.”
Loken said another focus would be on hiring, noting that the district is in dire need of both regular and special-ed para educators. She encouraged anyone slightly interested to apply.
“One of the most rewarding parts of this job is being able to see kids make progress and overcome barriers that maybe their parents or they themselves didn’t think they could overcome,” Loken said, “but also the ability to connect directly with parents and families, and see that what you’re doing is making a difference in their child’s life.”
Current job openings can be found on the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network (WECAN) or FastTrack, at https://skyward.iscorp.com/scripts/wsisa.dll/WService=wsfinwaunakeewi/Rapplmnu03.w.