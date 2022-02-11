ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
February 23, 1922
Miss Ann Dorn and William H. Fleiner were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here Tuesday morning.
A severe thunderstorm with sharp lightning and a heavy downpour of rain hit this community on Sunday.
Mrs. J.H. Koltes had the misfortune to slip on the ice and break her ankle.
Henry Worringer has received the appointment of highway patrolman for another year.
Lawrence Walsh, 86, died at his home in this village Tuesday after a long illness.
Ten carloads of tobacco were shipped from Waunakee Tuesday and Wednesday. The average price was about 7 cents.
Mrs. Sarah A. Bond, 80, sister of the late Ella Wheeler Wilcox, died Wednesday morning at Ord, Neb.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 24, 1927
The high school basketball team lost a close game to Verona Saturday. The score was 13-11. O’Malley made eight of the 11 points.
“The early history of Waunakee,” written by the late Mrs. J. Buhlman, appears in part in this issue of the Tribune.
Bert Deans has rented the barber shop at Dane and resides there with his family.
Bert Tubbs reported seeing two robins on Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Felix Diederich announce the birth of a son on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Archie Wheeler severely cut his hand while removing a broken windshield from a car.
The young people of St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, are putting on a comedy play entitled “Civil Service.”
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 20, 1947
John H. Cook, 44, was found dead in his rooming house in Madison Sunday.
Mrs. Lucille Diederich and Roman Theis were married in St. Martin’s Church, Martinsville recently.
Raymond A. Brown, well known in this vicinity, died Sunday in a Madison hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Uselman are now occupying the upper flat of the Mrs. John Hellenbrand home.
Mrs. Herman Meyer was elected president of the Christian Mothers at a recent meeting. Mrs. Joe Endres was elected secretary treasurer.
Adler’s Store bowling team hit 3003 in the Madison tournament last Thursday evening.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
February 21, 1952
Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Breunig announce the birth of a son on Feb. 17 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Rev. Michael J. Jacobs of Jefferson will observe his birthday next Thursday, Feb. 28.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Endres announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
We had a nice covering of white snow Tuesday, and in places it is quite deep.
The high school basketball team defeated Mazomanie there Friday night by a score of 49-44. Waunakee will play Lodi in the first game of the WIAA basketball tournament here Feb. 28-29.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
February 15, 1962
Coach Ron Hering’s Warriors took their second consecutive Tri-County championship by winning over Poynette 77-51 Friday night, while Prairie du Sac defeated Sauk City from the title race.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Fell, Waunakee, are proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Mr. and Mrs. Albin Ziegler will observe their 24th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Gust, Waunakee, at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
February 24, 1972
The move to the new high school, Monday, Feb. 21, was accomplished in a smooth, orderly manner thanks to the cooperation of the students, faculty and volunteer workers.
Qual-Line Fence Corporation and Dairyland Sports Company are having an open house at their new facility in Waunakee’s Industrial Park on South Division Street this Saturday, Feb. 26.
Mrs. Adrian Virnig, 60, Dane, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, at her home after an apparent heart attack. She was the former Antoinette Statz.
Al Keller, Rich Hellenbrand and Doug Curwick will copete in the Sate Wrestling Tournament at the University of Wisconsin starting Friday at 12:30 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers will play the Madison Mustangs in a benefit basketball game at Waunakee’s new high school gym at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. Gary Bender will be the announcer. Proceeds go to the John Buhler Benefit Fund.
FORTY YEARS AGO
February 11, 1982
The Waunakee High School forensics team started the season by winning seven trophies at the Sun Prairie Invitationals Feb. 6. First-place trophies went to Mark Repka, Danijo Mainguth and Anne McVicar.
Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Meyer, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a son born Feb. 2 at Madison General Hospital.
Warrior wrestlers took two titles but lost the championship to Lodi at the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament held Saturday at Lake Mills. The Warriors’ Jay Mulhern and Steve Owens captured titles in their weights, while the Waunakee team finished second in the tournament and in the conference.
The Waunakee Warriors boys’ basketball team overpowered McFarland Tuesday and then again DeForest Friday night with scores of 73-62 and 65-54.
George Kolb, director of the local EMS, was featured in the Tribune Profile.
Open houses were scheduled at the Waunakee Area EMS building and the Waunakee Water and Light Commission building.
Robert Klinger of Waunakee was promoted to the rank of Major in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
The Madison Area Builders Association has selected Michael P. Simon of Waunakee as its Builder of the Year.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
February 7, 1992
Water Tower Hill remains closed to sledding while the Waunakee Village Board ponders a plan to protect itself from potential liability for injury to sledders and damage to property.
On the front page of the Tribune is a preliminary plan for Ripp Park which will be subject of a public hearing Feb. 12.
Ann and Joseph McFarland of Waunakee are the proud parents of a son born Jan. 28 at Meriter Hospital.
A collection of Victorian valentines, courtesy of Mrs. Russell Williams of Waunakee, will be on display at the Waunakee Public Library through the month of February.
The Waunakee High School forensics team took second place at the Warrior Forensic Invitational Feb. 1.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 24, 2002
Three volunteers from the Waunakee EMS and one Waunakee Police Officer will go to the 2002 Olympic Games this year – though not to compete. They have volunteered to help staff the games. They are John and Maureen Van Dinter, Rhonda Wigglesworth, and Officer Laura Maeder.
A school building plan based on a new high school on west Woodland Drive appears on its way to a third go-around before Waunakee school district voters.
Waunakee Village Board members bristled at Gov. Scott McCallum’s description of local officials as “big spenders,” noting that the village’s bond rating is better than the state’s. They then approved a resolution opposing his proposal to eliminate the shared revenue program.
Gov. Nelson State Park’s Friends Group has managed to raise about $13,000 for park improvements through grants and other activities.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Laurie Roessler, who was one of the chosen to pass on the Olympic torch at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
Dorothy and Michael Richards, Waunakee, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter on Feb. 3, 2002, at Meriter Hospital.
TEN YEARS AGO
February 9, 2012
A typically financially healthy Waunakee School District is facing some difficult challenges ahead in the upcoming 2012-2013 budget cycle.
Waunakee residents will be visited by an assessor in the next few months as the village embarks on a reevaluation.
The Waunakee Village Board has begun to hone its priorities with input from both management and trustees. Still in progress is a draft of key village board goals as part of a long-range strategic plan, said Todd Schmidt, village administrator.
Seven people took to the podium urging members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors to pass the Dane County Clear Lakes Initiative, which would forward five initiatives to manage, protect and restore the lakes of the Yahara River Chain. The board approved the measure during its Feb. 2 meeting.
Waunakee area residents will have a chance to hear the U.S. Navy Band perform in March when the renowned musicians come to play at the Waunakee High School Field House.