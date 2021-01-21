The Waunakee girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort to garner its first win of the season last week.
“With socially distanced practices we have been telling the team that the defensive end is how they are going to win games early on, and with each game, the offense will continue to get better,” Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said. “So, it was nice to see our girls really buy into that and put out a great defensive effort.”
The Warriors’ smothering defense held host Oconomowoc in check the entire game on their way to a 59-23 victory on Jan. 11.
“Offensively, we moved the ball well and had a balanced effort scoring the ball,” Richter said. “The defensive end was what won us the basketball game. Our girls played with a ton of effort and energy on that end. They stuck to the game plan and locked in on the defensive end, holding Oconomowoc to zero made field goals in the second half.”
The win pushed the Lady Warriors to 1-2 overall.
Waunakee set the tone defensively in the first half. The Warriors held the Racoons to 18 points in the first half.
The Lady Warriors held a comfortable eight-point lead, 26-18, at halftime.
Waunakee’s defense took it to another level in the second half. Oconomowoc was held to five points on five free throws.
The Warriors also stepped it up on the offensive end in the second half. They exploded for 33 points.
Lauren Statz led Waunakee offensively. She was 5-for-6 from the field and 3-for-3 from the three-throw line on her way to a game-high 16 points.
Lauren Muedt finished with 11 points in the win, while Ashley Sawicki and Kailee Meeker added nine and eight, respectively, to Waunakee’s total.
Sawicki grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while Meudt and Ally Saleh added six each.
Defensively, Statz led the way with four steals, while Meudt, Meeker and Ava Bryan each had three. Meeker and Bryan both recorded two blocked shots.
Eve Gricius led Oconomowoc with eight points, while Jadyn Rupnow finished with seven.
The Lady Warriors will continue their season-long road trip on Jan. 21 with a trip to Milton for a 7:15 p.m. game.
Waunakee will travel to Black Hawk this Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest.
The Warriors will then take a trip to Janesville to face Parker at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 26.
