Under less than ideal conditions, the Waunakee boys basketball team opened the season with a pair of losses for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.
Due to restrictions, the Warriors must play all of their games on the road this season. They also have limitations on practices.
Waunakee kicked off the season on Jan. 7 at Badger North Conference rival Beaver Dam. The Golden Beavers captured a close 65-61 victory.
The Warriors struggled offensively last Friday against host Franklin and fell 65-46.
The Warriors had not lost their first two games of the season since opening the 2013-2014 season with 10 straight losses.
Waunakee will be back in action on Jan. 14. The Warriors will travel to Monroe for a 7:15 p.m. game.
The Warriors will take on DeForest at Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells at 7 p.m. this Friday.
On Saturday, Waunakee will take part in the Brookfield Central Invite at 10 a.m.
Beaver Dam 65
Waunakee 61
The battle of conference rivals was close right from the start. Neither team was able to pull away.
After a hotly contested first half, the Golden Beavers led 26-25 at halftime.
Both teams picked up the pace in offensively in the second half.
Beaver Dam tacked on three points to their lead after holding a 39-36 edge in the final half.
The Warriors had three players score in double figures. Jaxson Zibell led the way with 15 points.
Caden Nelson and Andrew Keller both scored 12 points for Waunakee.
Beaver Dam’s Nate Abel led all scorers with 26 points, while Tyler Bunkoske and Evan Sharkey contributed 14 and 12, respectively.
Franklin 65
Waunakee 46
No information was available on the game.
