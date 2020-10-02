A crossing guard known for his wave and warm smile, Norman Wildes has been commemorated with a bench next to Heritage Elementary School. Wildes died July 7, at age 79.
He had worked as a crossing guard for the Waunakee school district since 2007.
“Norm really left an impact on a lot of students,” Heritage principal Dan Carter said. “He was a very positive, happy, patient person. And in terms of his job, he didn’t see it as a job. This was just something he enjoyed doing. In fact, he said it was the best job he ever had.”
Wildes was originally hired as a substitute crossing guard, but moved to a permanent position in 2008. He would be stationed at Heritage, where a new principal had taken over the year prior.
“I met him right there on the corner of Eighth and South Street,” Carter said. “You know, this is my 15th year being principal. And he did the job at that corner for 13 out of my 15 years. You couldn’t miss his smile and wave at every car that would go by his corner.”
Waunakee resident Jenna Wallin said the interaction was a daily highlight for her family.
“He would literally wave to everyone that drove by,” Wallin said. “I think he was just such a positive influence at Heritage. He was the morning and afternoon smile that everyone needed. And I wanted the kids and the adults to be able to remember him in a positive way.”
After Wildes’s death, Wallin set up an online fundraiser in order to raise money for a memorial. She was told that the bench she had in mind would cost approximately $2,000.
The cement base tacked on an additional $1,000.
Dozens of community members stepped forward, raising the $3,000 needed in less than 24 hours. Wildes’s son Andy said he was touched by the level of support to remember his father.
“It’s actually kind of crazy,” Andy Wildes said. “We’re in the middle of a significant economic downturn. You know, a lot of people don’t have jobs. It’s the most serious thing of that scope since the financial crisis of 2008, and you’ve got people reaching into their own pockets to give money to a cause for a guy who a lot of them probably didn’t even know. He was just the guy on the corner, waving and smiling. It’s kind of touching.”
Principal Carter was one of the contributors to the fundraiser, donating $50 of his own money toward making the bench a reality. He described Wildes as not only a coworker, but a friend.
“Norm meant a lot to this school,” Carter said. “And I just wanted to go by that bench every day as I go to work, and feel like I was part of the celebration of his legacy. So it was important to me and my wife… Norm was important to the Heritage family at large.”
The fundraiser for his memorial would end up raising a total of $3,914.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Wildes said. “I can just hear him saying, ‘Three thousand dollars for a bench?! That’s crazy.’ But I think it’s a great gesture. To me, it’s more about the community coming together and donating toward a cause for him. I think that’s pretty awesome.”
Graber Manufacturing in Waunakee built the bench, which was delivered to the school and mounted Sept. 24. Construction company JP Cullen donated man hours and materials for the base, free of charge.
Wallin said all dollars that remain from the fundraiser will be donated to Heritage Elementary.
