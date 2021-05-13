After getting off to a late start, the Waunakee prep baseball team finally stepped on the diamond last week.
The Warriors kicked off the season with a home-and-away matchup with Badger North Conference rival Sauk Prairie.
In the season opener on May 4, the visiting Warriors knocked off Sauk Prairie 9-4. They then captured a 3-1 victory over the Eagles at home last Friday.
Waunakee had a much tougher time in the quadrangular it hosted last Saturday. The Warriors dropped both of their games.
The Warriors fell 7-4 to Onalaska in the first contest and then they were bested 7-1 by Eau Claire Memorial in Game 2.
This Friday, Waunakee will travel to Mount Horeb for a 5 p.m. conference game. The Warriors will then host Baraboo at 5 p.m. on May 18.
Waunakee 9
Sauk Prairie 4
The Warriors pounded out 14 hits in the season-opening win. Cory King led the charge with three this.
Waunakee opened its scoring with three runs in the top of the first inning. Luke Shepski, Cameron Taylor and Bucky Kuhn each drove in a run.
After Sauk Prairie scored two in the bottom of the first, the Warriors got back to work with three more runs in the top of the third, which was highlighted by run-scoring doubles by Quentin Keene and King.
Leading 6-4, Waunakee put the game away with two runs in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth.
Shepski and Adam Acker both pitched for the Warriors. Shepski had 10 strikeouts in recording the win.
Waunakee 3
Sauk Prairie 1
Kuhn led the charge in the second meeting with Sauk Prairie. He pitched a complete-game one-hitter. He finished with six strikeouts.
H Rickett scored on a wild pitch for the first Warrior run in the bottom of the first inning.
Sauk Prairie tied the game in the top of the second.
Waunakee closed out its scoring with a two-run single by Kuhn in the bottom of the third.
Jack Shepski had two of the Warriors’ six hits in the game.
Onalaska 7
Waunakee 4
Onalaska scored two runs in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the game.
Waunakee scored its first run in the bottom of the second.
Onalaska went up 6-1 with three more runs in the top of the fourth.
The Warriors made things interesting after plating three runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-4. But, they could get no closer.
Luke Shepski belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth. He finished with a team-high three hits.
Nolan Feasel and Ben Walbrun both saw time on the mound for Waunakee. Feasel came away with five strikeouts, while Walbrun had one.
Eau Claire Memorial 7
Waunakee 1
Both teams finished with four hits, but Waunakee was hurt by six errors in the loss.
Memorial broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the top of the fifth frame. They scored four more in the top of the seventh.
Waunakee scored its only run in the bottom of the seventh on a passed ball.
Trevor Stevens took the pitching loss for the Warriors.