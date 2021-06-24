The Waunakee prep baseball team had a short run in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs last week. The Warriors were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 5-3 regional-opening loss to host Verona.
“Verona was a quality opponent and they jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after two innings,” Waunakee coach Spender Lee said. “They did a nice job of taking advantage of the opportunities they had in those two innings to build a lead that we were not able to overcome. Our guys did a great job of competing for seven innings despite the early deficit. Our guys had good at bats in situations when we had a chance to cut into Verona’s lead, but Verona made some nice defensive plays to shut down our chances.”
Waunakee, which won a share of its fourth straight Badger North Conference title this spring, finished the season 11-10 overall.
“The 2021 WHS varsity baseball team was an amazing group to work with all season long,” Lee said. “They show great competitiveness, they were excellent teammates, they always wanted to keep improving, and truly represented the program in an extremely positive manner. Their fierce determination and strong work ethic allowed them to win the final six conference games and earn a share of the Badger North conference title. Everyone involved with the team is so proud of the young men on the team and what they accomplished.”
The fourth-seeded Wildcats jumped on the fifth-seeded Warriors for two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Verona scored on a wild pitch and a run-scoring single by Nick West.
Waunakee briefly tied the game with two runs of its own in the top of the second stanza, as Andy Nordloh smacked a single to left field to score Bucky Kuhn and Peter James.
The Wildcats regained the lead for good after pushing two more runs across in the bottom of the second. Both runs scored after Verona was hit by pitches with the bases loaded.
Verona added an insurance run in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Mason Fink.
Waunakee scored its final run in the top of the sixth. Henry Lee had a grounder to score Ben Walbrun.
Luke Shepski, Kuhn, James and Nordloh had the only hits for the Warriors.
Adam Acker and Luke Shepski both pitched three innings for Waunakee. Shepski, who had five strikeouts and two walks, took the loss. Acker came away with two strikeouts and a walk.
West led the Wildcats with two hits. He also pitched a complete-game four-hitter and garnered seven strikeouts and two walks.
Verona’s season came to an end one game later, as they fell 3-1 to top-seeded Madison Memorial in the regional championship on June 17.