The Waunakee girls tennis team is happy and ready to get back to playing this fall.
“To be honest, our No. 1 goal for this season is to just play fall tennis,” Warrior coach Chris Nuenthel said. “There was a lot of worry when Madison and surrounding schools started shutting down all their sports for the fall so early before the season. I’m very appreciative our Board of Education voted to allow us to play low risk sports this fall.”
The Lady Warriors have to refocus their goals after the Badger Conference canceled its fall season and championship.
“Traditionally every season, we have a goal to be at the top of our conference, but this season our conference championship is canceled,” Nuenthel said. “Our goal now is to improve our tennis skills, appreciate playing competition, and just have fun this fall! I really think being able to have tennis this fall is healthy and good for our athletes with the new virtual learning they all must adapt to. This allows them to get out of the house and hit tennis balls for a few hours, while enjoying time with friends, representing our school, and just having a sense of normalcy.”
Waunakee is coming off a solid 2019 campaign. The Warriors placed fourth at the Badger Conference Tournament.
The Lady Warriors came in second behind Beaver Dam (12 points) in the overall Badger North Conference standings with nine points, followed by Sauk Prairie (eight), DeForest (seven), Baraboo (two), Portage (1.5) and Reedsburg (1.5).
Nuenthel likes the makeup of this year’s Waunakee squad.
“Our team has many strengths, including positive attitudes, depth in our skills, and always being great teammates,” Nuenthel said. “We have a lot of depth this season, and I would have loved to see how far this team could have gone with a normal singles/doubles lineup. The only weakness I see this season would be some players have to play singles that have traditionally been playing doubles. It will just take some practice to adjust that mindset, shrink the court to only include singles lines, and lots of patience for long singles points rather than quick attacking doubles points.”
Due to restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only singles matches will be held this season. There will be no doubles teams competing.
The pandemic is also changing how the Warriors approach the season, including their practices.
“There are a few things we need to change this year because of COVID, but we’ll adjust and get through it,” Nuenthel said. “Traditionally, we have JV and varsity practices split until school starts, and then combine practices at Ripp, but this year we need to keep practices split so our numbers stay below the 25 allowed at practice. Another change this season are self-health check forms before each practice or match from players and coaches. This form indicates any symptoms or no symptoms, and if any symptoms are checked they must not attend practice. In previous years, players came to practice with a minor cough, headache, or sniffle and tough through it, but this season we can’t have that attitude. When you think back to how many iconic sports matches included someone not feeling well but still getting the job done, with COVID this year, we cannot even attempt to let players try to push through. This will require players outside or our varsity singles line-up to always be on standby in case anyone has symptoms.”
The Warriors will be led this season by seniors Sara Sowinski, Julia Zabel and Claire Borgelt, juniors Alli Larson, Danielle Rogers and Jayden Statz and sophomore Gretchen Lee.
Sowinski teamed up with Trista Ripp, who graduated last spring, at No. 1 doubles for Waunakee last season. They placed second at the conference tournament and went on to advance to the state tournament.
“Sara will be at the top of our singles line up this season since we are only allowed to play singles,” Nuenthel said.
Lee returns to No. 2 singles for the Warriors.
“I would expect her to be near the top of the singles lineup again,” Nuenthel said.
Larson is back at No. 3 singles.
Zabel, Borgelt, Rogers and Statz all gained experience in doubles play last year.
“They will have to change their games to start adapting to singles play this season,” Nuenthel said.
Although there will not be a conference tournament this season, there is still a chance the WIAA will hold its postseason. But for now, the Warriors will focus on getting better and enjoying time together.
“We already know there’s no conference matches or championship this year, but that doesn’t stop this team from wanting to play tennis, get out of the house, and just hang out with their friends and teammates,” Nuenthel said. “I think these players saw what happened with the hard shutdown to the spring athletes, so they don’t need much motivation to appreciate what they are being offered this fall. We also know WIAA is still planning to have their postseason tennis tournament series, so that is an extra bonus we hope to be part of.”
