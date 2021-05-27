ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
May 26, 1921
The class roll of the Senior Class of Waunakee High School is as follows: Iva L. Vogts, James A. Feiler, Florence I. Ford, Irene Gilligan, Esther O. Taylor, Evelyn M. Welch, Robert L. Cooper, Agnes Schwenn, Dorothy I. McGuire and Frances M. Uebersetzig.
The Waunakee baseball team was defeated by Madison Kipp at Madison Sunday by a score of 11-9.
The hottest day May 22 in history was recorded Sunday when the mercury reached a high of 87 degrees.
Frank Raemisch is hauling gravel for a granary and other buildings on the former Williamson place which recently purchased.
C.J. Schmidt is displaying a Franklyn car in front of his elevator building. The car is a 1900 model.
Simon Bailey was buried Sunday. Funeral services were held at Norway Grove Church.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 27, 1926
J.H. Welch, 73, died at his home in the Town of Westport on Wednesday, May 19.
Hailstorms varying in size from a marble to a golf ball fell in South Madison Monday night.
Cold and disagreeable weather has delayed setting out tobacco plants. The plants in beds, however, are doing well.
The home of Ben Grinde was entered Sunday afternoon and about $180 in cash and valuable papers were taken.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 23, 1946
A heading reads, “Food Shortage Crisis Now Reaching the Acute State.” Meat was one of the items which was hard to get.
The Village of Waunakee is 75 years old this year.
Miss Dorothy Miller and William Meinholz ere united in marriage in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City, on Thursday, May 9.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Maly announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, May 16.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Taylor observed their 10th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 20.
High School Commencement Exercises will be held at the high school auditorium on Tuesday, May 28.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 24, 1951
Miss Fidelis Meier and Robert M. Endres were united in marriage in St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on May 8.
The Waunakee Civic Club baseball team defeated DeForest for their second league victory by a score of 13-1.
Paul Esser, 62, a native of Waunakee, died at a Madison hospital after a long illness Sunday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Kuehn announce the birth of a son on May 19, and Mr. and Mrs. Math Laufenberg, a daughter on May 21 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Keller announce the birth of a son on May 21, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
May 18, 1961
Waunakee’s High Warriors walloped the Lodi Blue Devils 13-5 Wednesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Crahen, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born on Sunday, May 14, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mrs. Emil Stueber, 83, Dane, a former dressmaker, died Monday in a Verona nursing home.
The American Legion Auxiliary will be calling your home and will also be downtown selling the Veteran-made paper poppy on Thursday and Friday, May 18-19.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
May 27, 1971
Miss Marilyn Breunig, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Breunig, has been announced as the Valedictorian, and Luann Ripp, daughter of the Peter Ripps, will deliver the Salutorian address.
Aloysius P. Hoffman, 66, Rt. 2, Waunakee, a farmer in this area for the past 33 years, died Tuesday, May 25, after a long illness.
A report from the street committee revealed to the village board at a special meeting last Monday that it will cost approximately $50,000 to get the street repairs and new roads completed.
Over 450 area Waunakee residents took advantage of the offer to have their family pictures taken free for use in the souvenir program book this past weekend.
Junior Connor Bakke ran away from the field to reign as the Capital Conference gold medalist for 1971.
FORTY YEARS AGO
May 21, 1981
Chaplain Robert Kueffer of Waunakee American Legion Post 350 read the roll of deceased veterans during a Memorial Day service at the Village Park on Monday.
Sharon Anderson, clerk for the Town of Westport, was this week’s Profile.
Tina Schwab, daughter of Howard and Linda Schwab, was this year’s Poppy Girl, selected by the Waunakee American Legion Auxiliary.
Mathew B. Hellenbrand, age 78, lifelong resident of Waunakee, died at his home on Saturday, May 23.
Jeff Brauch was named Valedictorian, and Jeff Keller Salutatorian, for the graduating class of 1981.
The Waunakee Home Talent Team defeated the Sauk Twins by a score of 4-2 last Sunday. The win put Waunakee in sole possession of first place with a 3-1 record in the North Division of the Northern Section.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
May 30, 1991
The Waunakee Village Board, following a lengthy discussion and two motions that died for lack of a second, eventually passed a resolution on May 22 that will require sidewalk installation on both sides of Eighth Street and the east side of Holiday Drive.
Jaden Enge was this year’s Poppy Girl for the Waunakee Legion Post 360 and its auxiliary.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Linda Meier, the choral director at DeForest High School.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
May 24, 2001
Members of the American Legion Post 360 and VFW Post 11244 are planning a larger memorial to honor veterans.
Suttle Press, a commercial printer in Waunakee, will nearly double its size with its acquisition of Straus Printing Company in Madison.
Waunakee’s Home Talent Team suffered its third defeat of the season Sunday when Sauk Prairie came ahead 8-3.
TEN YEARS AGO
May 26, 2011
Spirited chants of “Shame!” and “Recall” once more rang through the halls of the state Capitol May 19, as the Senate passed a Republican-backed bill requiring voters to show photo ID at polling places.
Complaints about restricted hours at the Hwy. Q compost site have convinced the Bruce Company to expand its accessibility during the weekends.
The Village of Waunakee is one of several communities in Wisconsin where Verizon Wireless will expand its 4G LTE network, the company announced Monday.
The State Bank of Cross Plains, a full service bank with 10 locations in Dane County, has promoted Dan Imhoff to Senior Vic President of Residential Lending.