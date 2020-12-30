The Waunakee girls cross country team added to its long list of accomplishments during the 2020 season by earning academic all-state honors.
The Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association recently handed out its academic all-state awards for individuals and teams and the Warriors were recognized.
Academic all-state award winners are awarded to individuals who qualify for the WIAA State cross country meet and have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.4 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Teams earn academic all-state by taking the average of the top five GPA’s on any WIAA State cross country qualifying team.
Among Division 1 girls teams, Waunakee had the highest grade point average with a perfect 4.0.
Also earning academic all-state among Division 1 girls teams were Homestead (3.99), Slinger (3.98), Menomonie (3.95), Kaukauna (3.94), Whitefish Bay (3.87) and Marshfield (3.84).
On the boys’ side in Division 1, Menomonie led the way with a 3.99, followed by Oconomowoc (3.96), Slinger (3.92), DeForest (3.89) and Whitefish Bay (3.80).
In Division 2, this list of girls teams earning academic all-state included Osceola (4.0), Tomahawk (3.96), Winneconne (3.96), St. Croix Central (3.93), Wautoma (3.90), Colby (3.86), Freedom (3.85) and Aquinas (3.78), while on the boys side the group included Freedom (3.94), Deerfield/Cambridge (3.90), West Salem (3.87), Northwestern (3.84), Valders (3.84), Little Chute (3.82), Aquinas (3.79), Winneconne (3.79), Poynette (3.66) and Osceola (3.58).
In Division 3, Ladysmith (3.95), Darlington (3.83), St. Mary Catholic (3.81) and Brookwood (3.73) were recognized on the boys side, while Catholic Central (4.0), Kickapoo-LaFarge (3.99), Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (3.96), Ozaukee (3.89), Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (3.83), Gillett (3.80), Durand (3.79), Lancaster (3.79) and Auburndale (3.78) were honored on the girls side.
This fall, the Lady Warriors earned just their second trip ever to the WIAA state meet.
Waunakee opened the postseason by winning the DeForest Subsectional. The Warriors then finished second at the Portage Sectional.
Lila Branchaw, Charlise Smith, Carla Schwitters, Brinley Everson, Malia Niles, Darya Pronina and McKenna Hughey helped lead the charge at the sectional.
Then at the state meet at Arrowhead, King, Branchaw, Smith, Schwitters, Jordyn Jarvi, Everson and Hughey teamed up to place 12th.
