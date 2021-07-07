The Waunakee prep baseball team put together another stellar Badger North Conference season this spring. The Warriors earned a share of their fourth straight title.
Waunakee finished the conference season with an 11-3 record to tie DeForest for the title. Baraboo was a distant third with an 8-6 mark, followed by Beaver Dam (7-7), Mount Horeb (7-7), Sauk Prairie (5-9), Reedsburg (5-9) and Portage (2-13).
For their great play, Badger North coaches named eight Warriors to the all-conference list.
Waunakee had senior outfielder/pitcher Adam Acker and junior outfielder/designated hitter Cory King named to the first team.
The final spots on the first team went to Baraboo’s Peyton Steiner (Sr., infield), Beaver Dam’s Wes Biel (Sr., catcher/pitcher/infield), Mount Horeb’s Charlie Bogue (Sr., catcher), Jonas Kittoe (Sr., infield) and Kolton Schaller (Jr., infield), Sauk Prairie’s Kurtis Price (Jr., first base/pitcher) and DeForest’s Justin Hausser (Sr., pitcher/infield/outfield), Mason Kirchberg (Sr., pitcher/infield) and Keagon Kaufmann (Sr., pitcher/infielder).
Kirchberg was named the Badger North Player of the Year, while Kaufmann was awarded Pitcher of the Year. Norski coach Harold Olson made it a clean sweep with the Coach of the Year award.
The Warriors led all teams with three second-team all-conference selections, including sophomore pitcher/infielder Jack Shepski, junior catcher/infielder Howie Rickett and junior outfielder Peter James.
Filling out the second team was Baraboo’s Quinn Mueller (Sr., pitcher), Beaver Dam’s Logan Thomas (Jr., pitcher/outfield) and Daelen Johnson (So., pitcher/infielder), Mount Horeb’s Ethan Steinhoff (Sr., outfield), Reedsburg (Sr., pitcher/infield), Sauk Prairie’s Tyler Uselman (Sr., pitcher/outfield) and Brenden Larson (Jr., second base) and DeForest’s Ryan Buschmann (Jr., infielder) and Logan Engeseth (Jr., pitcher/infielder).
The Warriors had juniors Luke Shepski, Bucky Kuhn and Cater Loy earn honorable mention All-Badger North.
The honorable mention list also included Baraboo’s Zack Gaffney (Sr.) and Clayton Teasdale (Sr.), Beaver Dam’s Griff Wicklund (Sr.) and Alex Soto (Jr.), Mount Horeb’s Sam Kellesvig (Sr.), Ray Woller (Jr.), Cater Ackerman (Sr.) and Ethan Tranel (So.), Portage’s Andrew Kopfhamer (Jr.), Cooper Roberts (Jr.), Brett Owen (Jr.) and Erik Brovette (Jr.), Reedsburg’s Keith Curtin (Sr.), Edison Alonso (So.) and Sawyer Molitor (Jr.), Sauk Prairie’s Kyle Breunig (Sr.), Quinn Baier (Jr.), Noah Frey (Jr.), Spencer Alisch (Jr.) and Adam Hunter (Jr.) and DeForest’s Nolan Hawk (Jr.), Cal Olson (Sr.), Josh Jansen (Jr.), Brogan Hicks (So.) and Kase Reierson (Jr.).