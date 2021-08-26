The Waunakee freshman football team started its season with a scrimmage against the Madison Memorial last week. At the end, the scoreboard had the Warriors on top, 48-41.
Waunakee opened with a long scoring drive with offensive contributions by quarterback Vance Johnson, Kaden MacKenzie, Sully Scadden and Eli Selk. Aiden Meinholz capped off the drive with a touchdown. Meinholz also converted on 6-of-7 extra-points throughout the game.
In the second quarter, Waunakee receiver Ian Hughey took a 50-yard reception down to the 5-yard line and then Johnson converted a quarterback sneak for a touchdown.
A key sack of Spartans quarterback Owen Fiedler by Da’Mondrean Thompson and Ryan Bussen just before halftime stopped the Spartans drive and had the Warriors up 20-7.
In the third quarter, Sully Scadden broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run, just one of his three touchdowns on the evening. An interception by Waunakee’s Aidan Gallus would shut down Memorial’s next drive.
By the end of the third quarter the game tightened up, with Waunakee still ahead 34-21. Spartans wide receiver Ty Aparicio had numerous receptions and was challenging to cover for the Warriors defensive backs.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Waunakee’s Luke Knaack picked up a fumble and returned it to the five-yard line, with Lucas Hamilton taking it in for a touchdown.
The Spartans scored a touchdown on the last play of the game, but Waunakee came out on top, 48-41.
The Freshman Warriors officially open their season at home against Middleton on Thursday at 5 p.m.