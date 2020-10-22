ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
October 21, 1920
The Delaney Farm has been rented to Tony Ziegler of Ashton. He will move on the farm in the near future.
Ambrose Mooney of Easy Street hauled several large loads of cabbage to Madison recently.
The following young ladies were received in the Young Ladies Sodality at St. John’s Church Sunday evening: Mary O’Malley, Irene Roessler, Susan Frederick, Mary Becker, Catherine Corcoran, Helena Endres, Louise Raemisch, Marie LaCrosse, Lena Bernards, Agnes Fleiner, Harriet Clarke, Anna and Kathryn Ripp and Sabina Ripp.
Robert and James Hagon took four firsts and Kenneth Stevenson three firsts on their sheep exhibits at the Livestock Exposition at the University Stock Pavillion.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 25, 1945
Mrs. John Kurt, 52, resident of Dane for many years, died at Madison Hospital Friday.
Sixty persons suffered fatal injuries in traffic injuries in September. The total to date is 406 deaths.
Mr. and Mrs. Sophus Nordness have purchased the John Koch tavern in Dane and took possession on Oct. 8.
Mr. and Mrs. Michael E. Hausner will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 28.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Maier announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, Oct. 19.
Jim McCarthy, Ray Becker and Keith Hohlstein, Waunakee boys who are taking boot training at Great Lakers, were fortunate enough to meet Saturday.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 20, 1960
Marilyn and Ken Laufenberg both won honors at the National Dairy Cattle Congress which was held Oct. 1 at Waterloo, Iowa.
The Waunakee High School band room was broken into during the football game between Poynette and Waunakee.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. John Breuch, Waunakee, at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, Oct. 14.
Mrs. Peter Endres celebrated her 82nd birthday Sunday at the home of her son, Barney Endres, Martinsville.
Mr. and Mrs. Alphonse Ripp were pleasantly surprised on their 30th wedding anniversary by their children and their families Friday evening.
It was stated that 1,605 is the correct population for Waunakee, according to the census count taken. A report which gave the population figure at 1,898 was incorrect.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 22, 1970
The Waunakee Village Board Monday evening adopted ordinance 163, which provides for the annexation to the village from the Town of Westport of 140 acres of land including the airport and the Jerome Ripp farm. The land is adjacent to the Waunakee High School site.
Four student representatives, three advisors and three principals of the school district were present at the Waunakee School Board meeting to discuss proposed changes to the student dress code.
Henry J. Adler, 88, a prominent retired building contractor here for 65 years, died in a Madison hospital Wednesday, Oct. 14. He lived in Waunakee since 1900.
The state Public Service Commission has authorized the Waunakee Telephone Company to raise its rates beginning with the next billing period by $34,002 annually. The new rate for a residence connect will be $6, and a business connection will be $10, up $4 and $5.
Wisconsin community newspaper publishers have a unique way of honoring departed members – its’ a memorial forest located two miles south of Eagle River. At the annual meeting there, Alfred Roessler’s name was added to the scroll.
The Waunakee Jaycettes have selected Mrs. Elaine Anderson as the Carol Award entry. Mrs. Anderson will be honored later at the December meeting.
The Waunakee Warriors lost to Waterloo by a score of 18-14 last Friday night. They share first place in the Capital Conference with Verona. Both teams have identical 5-1 records with one game to play.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 23, 1980
Mark Skrum will have one of the largest Halloween jack-o-lanterns when he finishes carving the 175-pound “Blue Moon” pumpkin grown by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Skrum Jr. of Dane.
Lucille B. (Reis) Dartt, age 76, lifetime Waunakee area resident, passed away at a Madison hospital on Thursday, Oct. 16.
Alice Varese got a head start on Christmas as she purchased a holiday wreath from Michelle Ballweg, one of the workers at St. Mary of the Lake’s Country Fair held last weekend.
The Waunakee Warriors football team were able to raise their record to 3-2 in conference play with a 21-0 win over Lake Mills Friday Night.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 25, 1990
In the race for the 81st District Assembly seat, Don Damon, a Middleton insurance agent and alderman, is hoping to unseat Rep. David Travis.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Ann Klinger, a registered nurse at the local Dean Clinic who enjoys working with families.
The Westport Town Board agreed to move ahead with a proposal from Vennebu, Inc., by sponsoring a Wisconsin Development Fund (WDF) application and approving a conditional use permit at the board’s regular meeting.
Waunakee defeated DeForest by a score of 5-0 in a semifinal WIAA boys’ soccer regional in Warrior Stadium Saturday.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
October 19, 2000
Though the Westport Town Board’s draft budget shows a 6 percent increase in spending, residents’ pocketbooks should not feel a burden, administrator Tom Wilson told supervisors at Monday’s meeting. Because the assessed value has risen, town residents should not see an increase in their tax bills.
The Waunakee school board edged closer to choosing a building proposal to put before the voters in a referendum.
Attorney Brian Blanchard is the Democratic candidate challenging incumbent Brian Brophy, a Republican, for the Dane County District Attorney’s job.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 21, 2010
The air could get a little sweeter – possibly riper – if the City of Middleton approves a conditional use permit for 2nd Season Recycling, LLC, to expand composting operations at the Metropolitan Refuse District site on Hwy. Q near the Town of Westport.
After Waunakee voters decide who they want to represent them in the state and nation’s capitols, they will turn over the ballot to answer not one or two referendum questions, but five.
Even though plans for Governor Jim Doyle’s high-speed commuter rail plan are in full swing, gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker has pledged to stop the rail, whereas Tom Barrett supports it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.