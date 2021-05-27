The Waunakee boys golf team closed out its regular-season schedule with a pair of lopsided victories at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek last week.
The Warriors thwarted visiting Reedsburg 154-180 on May 19.
The following day, Waunakee easily downed visiting Beaver Dam 159-208.
The Warriors will be at the Middleton Regional at Pleasant View Golf Course at 9 a.m. on June 1.
The sectional will be hosted by Madison Memorial at Blackhawk County Club at 9 a.m. on June 7.
Waunakee 154
Reedsburg 180
The Warriors had three golfers break 40 to easily defeat Reedsburg.
KC Nickel, Max Brud and Connor Keenan all shot a 2-over par 38 for Waunakee.
Brady Piazza was the final scoring golfer for the Warriors with a 40, while teammate August Johnson fired a 42.
Brett Crary led Reedsburg with a 40.
Waunakee’s Junior Varsity squad came away with a 193, while Reedsburg had an incomplete score. Andrew Docherty and Luke Wubbolding both shot a 46 for the Warriors.
Waunakee 159
Beaver Dam 208
Brud led the charge against Beaver Dam with a 1-over 37.
Nickel also put together a nice round of 39.
A 41 by Piazza and 42 by Keenan closed out the team score for Waunakee. Will Meganck came away with a 43, but it did not factor into the team score.
Ben Norman (47) and Tyler Bunkoske (49) were the only Beaver Dam golfers to break 50.
The Warriors’ JV squad earned a 188-208 victory over the Golden Beavers. August Johnson led the way with a 43, while Danny Reis fired a 46.