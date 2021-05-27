The Waunakee boys golf team closed out its regular-season schedule with a pair of lopsided victories at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek last week.

The Warriors thwarted visiting Reedsburg 154-180 on May 19.

The following day, Waunakee easily downed visiting Beaver Dam 159-208.

The Warriors will be at the Middleton Regional at Pleasant View Golf Course at 9 a.m. on June 1.

The sectional will be hosted by Madison Memorial at Blackhawk County Club at 9 a.m. on June 7.

Waunakee 154

Reedsburg 180

The Warriors had three golfers break 40 to easily defeat Reedsburg.

KC Nickel, Max Brud and Connor Keenan all shot a 2-over par 38 for Waunakee.

Brady Piazza was the final scoring golfer for the Warriors with a 40, while teammate August Johnson fired a 42.

Brett Crary led Reedsburg with a 40.

Waunakee’s Junior Varsity squad came away with a 193, while Reedsburg had an incomplete score. Andrew Docherty and Luke Wubbolding both shot a 46 for the Warriors.

Waunakee 159

Beaver Dam 208

Brud led the charge against Beaver Dam with a 1-over 37.

Nickel also put together a nice round of 39.

A 41 by Piazza and 42 by Keenan closed out the team score for Waunakee. Will Meganck came away with a 43, but it did not factor into the team score.

Ben Norman (47) and Tyler Bunkoske (49) were the only Beaver Dam golfers to break 50.

The Warriors’ JV squad earned a 188-208 victory over the Golden Beavers. August Johnson led the way with a 43, while Danny Reis fired a 46.

