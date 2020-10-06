The Waunakee school board has decided to move ahead with reopening grades 3-4 in the district, allowing 546 more students to return to the classroom in late October.
Monday, the board voted to expand hybrid instruction to all elementary grade levels on Oct. 26.
“I think the safest place for kids in the school district is in our buildings,” vice president Mike Brandt said, “because we have risk mitigation that we have in place. And I trust our staff and our administration to do it.”
Since the start of the schoolyear, 519 students have been attending in-person instruction in K-2.
The board’s decision to increase that number followed consideration of census-tract data for the Waunakee area, which showed a 14-day average of 6 cases per day as of Oct. 5.
County data from Sept. 8-21 was considered as well, due to concerns about community spread.
“During this 14-day period,” Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) stated, “1612 UW students and staff (1631 total) tested positive, making up 65% of our total cases. There was a significant decrease in the number of cases from UW during this 14-day period.”
Public Health noted that 75 percent of the UW cases were linked to dorms, apartment complexes, or fraternities and sororities.
Brandt said the data showed spread only outside of the classroom, and not inside it.
“We don’t have any evidence that the people down at UW were getting sick from being in class there,” Brandt said. “They’re getting sick because they’re going out and doing other things… We don’t have kids that are going out to Wando’s on Saturday night.”
Board members then looked at the district’s capacity for contact tracing its staff and students. Superintendent Randy Guttenberg expressed confidence that it could hand the extra load.
“We are in a stronger place with contact tracing and nursing practices since our last meeting,” Guttenberg stated. “And if a recommendation is acted upon to bring grades 3-4 back in-person for an AM/PM hybrid model, the staff and processes are in place to support this decision.”
Treasurer Jack Heinemann motioned that grades 3-4 reopen for hybrid instruction on Oct. 19.
Director Joan Ensign observed that testing would be taking place at the elementary schools that week, expressing concern it could interfere with staff’s ability to prepare for hybrid instruction.
“I’m not even comfortable bringing 3-4 back,” Ensign said. “But I’m most uncomfortable with Oct. 19. With all that’s going on in the schools… to change platforms, it just seems like too tight a timeline.”
Heinemann argued that delaying the decision until later in the semester would be a waste of time.
“If this motion fails,” Heinemann said, “what I would do is make a motion that we table this until January – because we can’t continue riding this roller coaster. I don’t think parents can continue supporting that. So we have to make a decision on whether we’re going to bring these kids back.”
Director Brian Hoefer amended the motion to an Oct. 26 start date, to allow staff more time to prepare for the hybrid delivery model. The motion passed by unanimous vote.
Board members noted that the return of grades 3-4 will depend on further review of data on Oct. 12.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the school board:
- Authorized the hiring of up to three limited-term contact tracers for the district
- Approved the concept for hosting a flu clinic, with vaccines provided by the county
- Approved replacement of the HS fieldhouse’s wooden floor.
Stalker Sports Floors will perform the work for $272,210. Insurance will cover $179,650 (the cost of repair only). The remaining cost to the district will be $92,560.
- Approved a medical-advisory committee meeting to be held on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.
