The Dane County Highway & Transportation Department has issued notice of an upcoming public-involvement meeting for participants to provide input on proposed Hwy. M improvements.
That input would need to be submitted in the form of writing, however.
The department announced this week that its fourth public-involvement meeting on the proposed Hwy. M expansion project will be conducted virtually, in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, and take place over the course of four weeks in late February and early March.
Preliminary designs for the project have included:
- Expansion of the roadway from the two-lane section to a four-lane section, with a median from Willow Road to Oncken Road
- Resurfacing of the roadway from Willow Road to State Hwy. 113
- Construction of a roundabout at the County Hwy. K intersection
- Relocation of the Hwy. M and North Shore Bay Drive intersection
- Improvements to the Oncken Road, Mansfield Road, Woodland Drive, Mary Lake Road/Kupfer Road and Willow Drive intersections
- An additional bridge over Six Mile Creek and expansion of the existing bridge
- An off-road, multiuse trail connecting Governor Nelson State Park to Hwy. 113
- Shoulder paved wide enough to accommodate bicycles
Construction could begin as early as fall 2023. Interested parties have been encouraged to visit the project website, where a video presentation and displays will be available for public viewing beginning Feb. 22.
Comments should be submitted to project staff via mail or e-mail no later than March 23. They can be reached at:
Pam Dunphy, P.E. , Deputy Commissioner, Dane County Dept. of Public Works, Highway and Transportation
E-mail:
Mail:
2302 Fish Hatchery Rd.
Madison, WI 53713
OR
Gerry Schmitt, P.E., KL Engineering, Project Manager
E-mail:
Mail:
KL Engineering, Inc.
5400 King James Way
Madison, WI 53719
