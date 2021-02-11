Project location
Buy Now

A map of the area in which the proposed project would take place shows the corridor where Hwy. M will likely be expanded from two to four lanes.

 Dane County Highway & Transportation

The Dane County Highway & Transportation Department has issued notice of an upcoming public-involvement meeting for participants to provide input on proposed Hwy. M improvements.

That input would need to be submitted in the form of writing, however.

The department announced this week that its fourth public-involvement meeting on the proposed Hwy. M expansion project will be conducted virtually, in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, and take place over the course of four weeks in late February and early March.

Preliminary designs for the project have included:

- Expansion of the roadway from the two-lane section to a four-lane section, with a median from Willow Road to Oncken Road

- Resurfacing of the roadway from Willow Road to State Hwy. 113

- Construction of a roundabout at the County Hwy. K intersection

- Relocation of the Hwy. M and North Shore Bay Drive intersection

- Improvements to the Oncken Road, Mansfield Road, Woodland Drive, Mary Lake Road/Kupfer Road and Willow Drive intersections

- An additional bridge over Six Mile Creek and expansion of the existing bridge

- An off-road, multiuse trail connecting Governor Nelson State Park to Hwy. 113

- Shoulder paved wide enough to accommodate bicycles

Construction could begin as early as fall 2023.  Interested parties have been encouraged to visit the project website, where a video presentation and displays will be available for public viewing beginning Feb. 22.

Comments should be submitted to project staff via mail or e-mail no later than March 23. They can be reached at:

Pam Dunphy, P.E. , Deputy Commissioner, Dane County Dept. of Public Works, Highway and Transportation

E-mail:

dunphy@countyofdane.com

Mail:

2302 Fish Hatchery Rd.

Madison, WI 53713

OR

Gerry Schmitt, P.E., KL Engineering, Project Manager 

E-mail:

gschmitt@klengineering.com

Mail:

KL Engineering, Inc.

5400 King James Way

Madison, WI 53719

Tags

Load comments